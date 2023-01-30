Read full article on original website
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior
New Jersey Devils associate coach and former Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette is in legal hot water. Broward County (Fl.) authorities arrested Brunnette on Wednesday for suspicion of DUI. Deputies arrested the former coach after he disobeyed a stop sign and then transported Brunette to Broward County Main Jail. Records reported by Local10.com Read more... The post NHL coach arrested for terrible behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’
In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani-Red Sox rumors explode after star signs new deal
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Uhh, no. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a new endorsement deal this week with New Balance. Why does that matter? New Balance’s corporate headquarters is in Boston, Mass. That’s why. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
Yardbarker
The 24 best players in Boston Red Sox history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determine how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the Boston Red Sox.
Yardbarker
Penguins & Coyotes Could Provide Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has some work to do before the March 3 trade deadline. The Penguins are far from a complete team and their many holes are being leaked throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. Hextall needs to make a significant move to upgrade the roster and one team to watch as a blockbuster trade partner would be the Arizona Coyotes.
Yardbarker
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
Yardbarker
Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night
It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
Yardbarker
Report: Bruins May Pursue Larkin Trade If He’s On the Market
Boston Hockey Now is reporting the Boston Bruins may shift their focus to the pursuit of a deal for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin now that Bo Horvat has been traded. The Bruins, owning the NHL’s best record, were among the teams that pursued Horvat up until he was moved to the New York Islanders. They won the bidding on Horvat mostly because the Canucks liked their prospect offer (Aatu Raty) better. Also, their first-round pick is likely to be closer to the middle of the round. Other suitors for Horvat will have first-round picks near the end of the round.
markerzone.com
AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM
The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
Yardbarker
Capitals’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Matt Dumba
After looking at the potential acquisition of Karel Vejmelka in an effort to improve the Washington Capitals’ goaltending tandem, this article goes into detail about what it would take to fill the need for a new blueliner in D.C. A name that has been involved in rumors for months now is Minnesota Wild defender Matt Dumba. As the trade deadline approaches, Dumba could be a player they look at as a fit while taking on the risk of him leaving in free agency. Looking at the injuries the team has faced this season, he could play the role of someone who plays the most minutes on the back end while being a threat at both ends of the ice.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
Yardbarker
Report: One Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on the team in a week’s time based on what he is currently hearing.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
Yardbarker
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
