The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal isn’t going anywhere, as The Athletic published an excerpt of their initial research this week. How did the Astros sign-stealing scandal come to be? Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch and the players involved can thank The Athletic reporters Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich. In an excerpt from Drellich’s upcoming book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess,” the Houston reporter reveals how the sign-stealing scandal came to be.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO