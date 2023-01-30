ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FanSided

Story behind the story: Astros sign-stealing scandal just won’t go away

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal isn’t going anywhere, as The Athletic published an excerpt of their initial research this week. How did the Astros sign-stealing scandal come to be? Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch and the players involved can thank The Athletic reporters Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich. In an excerpt from Drellich’s upcoming book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess,” the Houston reporter reveals how the sign-stealing scandal came to be.
HOUSTON, TX
Deadspin

Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith

Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Kyle Gruller

I’m reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. I’ve left no-one out. Kyle Gruller is a six-foot-three, 234 lb. right-handed pitcher from Katy, TX. Born on May 21, 1998, he signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent on June 19, 2020 out of Houston Baptist. ‘
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Astros GM Dana Brown gives ‘realistic’ take on Yuli Gurriel situation (chron.com) Houston Astros Announce Signing of Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal (si.com) Five sensible options for the Houston Astros’ final roster spot (chron.com) Astros Right Fielder Focused On Season Not Arbitration Case (si.com) Houston Astros’...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS 42

New Houston Texans head coach, DeMeco Ryans, makes hometown proud

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a full circle moment for Bessemer native DeMeco Ryans. The new Houston Texans head coach is making his hometown of Bessemer proud. Houston is where Ryans began his NFL career as a player following a successful college career at Alabama. Bessemer City High School, formerly known as Jess Lanier High […]
HOUSTON, TX

