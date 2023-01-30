ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
TAMPA, FL
ABC30 Fresno

Jimmy Garoppolo offseason split likely with 49ers, Kyle Shanahan says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For more than five years -- through injuries, trade attempts and much more -- the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have always found their way back to each other. But as San Francisco heads into yet another offseason filled with quarterback uncertainty, coach Kyle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Raiders letting QB Derek Carr talk to other teams

TheRaiders have granted Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have already agreed to the compensation Las Vegas is looking for in a potential trade for the quarterback, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. It's the same arrangement the Houston Texans had with quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders QB Derek Carr not extending contract trigger date

HENDERSON, Nevada -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, during what was likely his final appearance at the Raiders' practice facility, said he has no intention of extending the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract to give the team additional time to resolve his situation. Speaking during the Pro...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

Simulating NFL QB offseason changes: Trades, signings, draft picks

Get ready for yet another wild NFL offseason of quarterback movement -- which is already underway afterTom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons.Stars like Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are on expiring contracts, a handful of big names could be on the move via a trade and the draft class is loaded with first-round signal-callers. So with 30 teams already thinking ahead to next season, let's look closer at the QB carousel.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC30 Fresno

New Chargers OC Kellen Moore is embracing change

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Three days after leaving his position as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator and less than 48 hours after accepting the same post with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kellen Moore emphasized in an introductory news conference Wednesday that sometimes change can serve everybody well. "Felt like I...
DALLAS, TX
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders add former Commanders OC Scott Turner to staff

LAS VEGAS -- Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders' staff, likely helping to oversee the passing game. "I'm just happy to be a part of the staff and it's obviously coach [Josh] McDaniels' deal, and I'm just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can," Turner said Friday. "I'll get out there and get a feel for the team. It's just everything's so new right now."
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Bobby Beathard, who spent more than three decades as an NFL executive, has died at the age of 86. His death on Monday was from complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, his son Casey told The Washington Post. A 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee...
FRANKLIN, TN
ABC30 Fresno

Tom Brady announces retirement -- again

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady announced his retirement -- again -- in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," the 45-year-old quarterback said in the video. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
ABC30 Fresno

2023 Pro Bowl features flag football, skills competition and fun

LAS VEGAS --Denver Broncos cornerbackPat Surtain IIis about to become a second-generation Pro Bowl participant, following in the footsteps of his father and namesake who went to three Pro Bowls with the Miami Dolphins. But when the father and son compare notes on their respective experiences, they will have notably...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

How LeBron James' worst game motivated him to become the greatest

It's Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat are down three to the Dallas Mavericks with 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. James, in his quest for his first NBA championship, has scored only 8 points, looking lost on the floor at times. But now, with one shot, he can tie things up and keep the Mavericks from evening the series -- if only he can get free for a look.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy