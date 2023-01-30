Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
ABC30 Fresno
Jimmy Garoppolo offseason split likely with 49ers, Kyle Shanahan says
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For more than five years -- through injuries, trade attempts and much more -- the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have always found their way back to each other. But as San Francisco heads into yet another offseason filled with quarterback uncertainty, coach Kyle...
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Raiders letting QB Derek Carr talk to other teams
TheRaiders have granted Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have already agreed to the compensation Las Vegas is looking for in a potential trade for the quarterback, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. It's the same arrangement the Houston Texans had with quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason.
ABC30 Fresno
Kelce bros talk Super Bowl: Eagles fans, Rocky curse, Jason's pregnant wife bringing OB-GYN to game
PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL is not scripted, but what a story is unfolding for two brothers who will play on opposing teams at Super Bowl LVII. The game is unofficially being called the Kelce Bowl. That's because Donna Kelce's two sons - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City...
ABC30 Fresno
Raiders QB Derek Carr not extending contract trigger date
HENDERSON, Nevada -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, during what was likely his final appearance at the Raiders' practice facility, said he has no intention of extending the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract to give the team additional time to resolve his situation. Speaking during the Pro...
ABC30 Fresno
Simulating NFL QB offseason changes: Trades, signings, draft picks
Get ready for yet another wild NFL offseason of quarterback movement -- which is already underway afterTom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons.Stars like Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are on expiring contracts, a handful of big names could be on the move via a trade and the draft class is loaded with first-round signal-callers. So with 30 teams already thinking ahead to next season, let's look closer at the QB carousel.
ABC30 Fresno
New Chargers OC Kellen Moore is embracing change
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Three days after leaving his position as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator and less than 48 hours after accepting the same post with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kellen Moore emphasized in an introductory news conference Wednesday that sometimes change can serve everybody well. "Felt like I...
ABC30 Fresno
Raiders add former Commanders OC Scott Turner to staff
LAS VEGAS -- Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders' staff, likely helping to oversee the passing game. "I'm just happy to be a part of the staff and it's obviously coach [Josh] McDaniels' deal, and I'm just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can," Turner said Friday. "I'll get out there and get a feel for the team. It's just everything's so new right now."
ABC30 Fresno
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86
Bobby Beathard, who spent more than three decades as an NFL executive, has died at the age of 86. His death on Monday was from complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, his son Casey told The Washington Post. A 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee...
ABC30 Fresno
Tom Brady announces retirement -- again
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady announced his retirement -- again -- in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," the 45-year-old quarterback said in the video. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
ABC30 Fresno
2023 Pro Bowl features flag football, skills competition and fun
LAS VEGAS --Denver Broncos cornerbackPat Surtain IIis about to become a second-generation Pro Bowl participant, following in the footsteps of his father and namesake who went to three Pro Bowls with the Miami Dolphins. But when the father and son compare notes on their respective experiences, they will have notably...
ABC30 Fresno
How LeBron James' worst game motivated him to become the greatest
It's Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat are down three to the Dallas Mavericks with 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. James, in his quest for his first NBA championship, has scored only 8 points, looking lost on the floor at times. But now, with one shot, he can tie things up and keep the Mavericks from evening the series -- if only he can get free for a look.
