Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
8 physician fraud cases in January
Wayne County, Mich.-based physician Francisco Patino, MD, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, and money laundering.
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud
Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
beckersasc.com
California medical group to pay $26M settlement after underreporting income
Clinica Sierra Vista agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations it underreported income, according to a press release from the office of Rob Bonta, attorney general of California. Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista voluntarily reported the violations after new management identified them during an internal investigation, according to...
drydenwire.com
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the...
beckersasc.com
State medical board charges physician with spreading COVID-19 misinformation
The Washington State Medical Board is investigating Ryan Cole, MD, a pathologist who practices in Boise, Idaho, and holds a license in the state of Washington, due to anti-COVID-19 vaccine and pro-ivermectin statements he posted on social media, according to a Feb. 1 report from Medscape. Dr. Cole was reported...
WNEM
US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
Detroit News
Woodhaven doc gets 16.5 years in prison, $30.3M penalty for opioid scheme
Detroit — A Woodhaven doctor was sentenced Monday to serve 16.5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $30.3 million in restitution for his involvement in one of the largest health-care fraud schemes in U.S. history — though the doctor maintains his innocence. Detroit U.S. District Court...
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician found guilty of reusing medical devices, must pay $4.8M
Raleigh, N.C.-based ENT Anita Louise Jackson, MD, was found guilty of adulterating medical devices for use on patients, among other charges, and must pay $4.79 million, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said Jan. 27 in a news release. From 2011 to 2017, Dr. Jackson reused devices to perform 1,555 balloon...
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Most Violent Cities – List
The FBI recently released its annual report looking at the latest crime statistics reported by police agencies across America. Personally, I feel like Michigan is a safe state, but it’s partly because I grew up in Michigan in a safe area, so I realize that there are areas you have to be careful.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Tragic Discovery in Michigan: Bodies of Missing Rap Artists Found in Abandoned Apartment
The families of three missing rap artists received the news they had feared the most: their loved ones' bodies were found in an abandoned apartment in Michigan. The police think that there was foul play involved in the deaths of the three musicians. An investigation is being done to find out what happened.
Comments / 4