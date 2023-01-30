ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

8 physician fraud cases in January

Wayne County, Mich.-based physician Francisco Patino, MD, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for distributing more than 6.6 million doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, and money laundering.
Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud

Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
BROOKLINE, MA
California medical group to pay $26M settlement after underreporting income

Clinica Sierra Vista agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations it underreported income, according to a press release from the office of Rob Bonta, attorney general of California. Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista voluntarily reported the violations after new management identified them during an internal investigation, according to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
WISCONSIN STATE
US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
FLINT, MI
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan’s Most Violent Cities – List

The FBI recently released its annual report looking at the latest crime statistics reported by police agencies across America. Personally, I feel like Michigan is a safe state, but it’s partly because I grew up in Michigan in a safe area, so I realize that there are areas you have to be careful.
MICHIGAN STATE

Community Policy