A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Texas law firm sanctioned in New Orleans federal court over Hurricane Ida case
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) A Houston -based law firm that has filed thousands of hurricane insurance lawsuits in courts across the state was sanctioned Wednesday and ordered to pay back fees after a federal magistrate judge in. New Orleans. found the firm had filed suit on behalf of a client...
Pennsylvania woman sentenced in elderly fraud case
VALLEY VIEW - A woman accused of scamming approximately $80,000 from the bank account of an elderly couple was sentenced in Schuylkill in January. According to a docket sheet on the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System's website, Amanda Krammes, 43, of Valley View, received sentences after pleading no contest to charges of Identity theft, forgery, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking in Schuylkill County Court on Jan. 12, The court sentenced Krammes to 6 to 23 months in prison for the identity theft charge while receiving a sentence of three to 12 months for the forgery charges, Krammes was also sentenced to three years probation for access device fraud and two years probation for theft by unlawful taking.
New date set for billionaire suspect accused of bribing state cabinet member
Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) (The Center Square ) – The retrial of billionaire is now expected to take place in November, after a federal judge recently agreed to postpone the proceedings. U.S. District Judge. last week granted an unopposed motion by attorneys for Lindberg co-defendant. to postpone a March...
Utah physician charged in alleged fraudulent COVID vaccine scheme
Fort Bragg Advocate-News (CA) , along with three others, were indicted by a federal grand jury on. COVID-19 vaccine cards. According to a press release from the. (DOJ) last week, Moore, along with his office manager, receptionist, and a neighbor, has been charged with allegedly distributing almost 2,000 doses’ worth of falsified vaccination cards. Court records filed in the case allege that at least some were sold for.
Salem man pleads guilty to wire fraud related to COVID-19 pandemic
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in...
Florida blimp company exec sentenced to over 5 years in prison for COVID-19 fraud
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA -- Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, Williston, Florida, was sentenced today, after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
