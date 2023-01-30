VALLEY VIEW - A woman accused of scamming approximately $80,000 from the bank account of an elderly couple was sentenced in Schuylkill in January. According to a docket sheet on the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System's website, Amanda Krammes, 43, of Valley View, received sentences after pleading no contest to charges of Identity theft, forgery, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking in Schuylkill County Court on Jan. 12, The court sentenced Krammes to 6 to 23 months in prison for the identity theft charge while receiving a sentence of three to 12 months for the forgery charges, Krammes was also sentenced to three years probation for access device fraud and two years probation for theft by unlawful taking.

VALLEY VIEW, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO