Colleton County, SC

Pennsylvania woman sentenced in elderly fraud case

VALLEY VIEW - A woman accused of scamming approximately $80,000 from the bank account of an elderly couple was sentenced in Schuylkill in January. According to a docket sheet on the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System's website, Amanda Krammes, 43, of Valley View, received sentences after pleading no contest to charges of Identity theft, forgery, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking in Schuylkill County Court on Jan. 12, The court sentenced Krammes to 6 to 23 months in prison for the identity theft charge while receiving a sentence of three to 12 months for the forgery charges, Krammes was also sentenced to three years probation for access device fraud and two years probation for theft by unlawful taking.
VALLEY VIEW, PA
Utah physician charged in alleged fraudulent COVID vaccine scheme

Fort Bragg Advocate-News (CA) , along with three others, were indicted by a federal grand jury on. COVID-19 vaccine cards. According to a press release from the. (DOJ) last week, Moore, along with his office manager, receptionist, and a neighbor, has been charged with allegedly distributing almost 2,000 doses’ worth of falsified vaccination cards. Court records filed in the case allege that at least some were sold for.
MIDVALE, UT
Salem man pleads guilty to wire fraud related to COVID-19 pandemic

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Michael Rosa, 62, of Salem, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, First Assistant United States Attorney Jay McCormack announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosa defrauded New Hampshire Employment Security (NHES), which administers the unemployment insurance program in...
SALEM, NH
Florida blimp company exec sentenced to over 5 years in prison for COVID-19 fraud

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA -- Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, Williston, Florida, was sentenced today, after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
WILLISTON, FL
Camp Hill, PA
