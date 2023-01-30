ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company and Its Affiliates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its five property/casualty affiliates. These companies collectively are referred to as Berkshire Hathaway...
American Equity readies 2022 earnings report amid ongoing conflicts

American Equity is one of the more anticipated earnings reports this month, with the fixed indexed annuity seller fighting off all comers. For now. The West Des Moines, Iowa, insurer remains an attractive takeover target after fending off a several takeover bids in three years. AEL rejected a recent offer from Prosperity Group to acquire the company for $45 per share in cash, according to several reports.
Fed raises rate as market expected but investors fear a recession

The Fed moved the rate in line with market expectations, raising the cost of money by 25 basis points. In line with expectations, the Federal Reserve raised the rate by 25 basis points to a range between 4.5% and 4.75%. This is the highest rate level since 2007 and the Federal Reserve applied the most aggressive monetary tightening program since the 1980 s.
Michael Grossman Joins Risk Strategies as Employee Benefits Leader, Central Region

BOSTON , Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced. has joined as employee benefits leader, Central region. In this new role, Grossman will be responsible for building a regional strategy for the employee benefits business unit focused primarily on driving and achieving business results through revenue growth, client experience, people strategies and market relationships.
VIU by HUB Expands Its Digital Brokerage Platform with Renters and Condo Insurance

Customers can shop, compare and purchase personal insurance policies on the digital platform while receiving professional advice. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, announced today the launch of renters and condo insurance. The expansion not only provides new areas of coverage to consumers but enables VIU to partner with businesses in the property management industry to offer their clients the opportunity to digitally purchase insurance through a licensed independent insurance broker.
Berkley Financial Specialists Introduces AdviserGuard™ for Registered Investment Advisers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a Berkley Company , announced today that it is broadening its current industry offerings with the introduction of AdviserGuard™ for Registered Investment Advisers, a management liability product specifically designed for Investment advisers. AdviserGuard for Registered Investment Advisers is a blended insurance policy which contemplates the following...
Swiss Re announces plans to streamline organisational structure

Swiss Re announces plans to streamline organisational structure. today announced plans to streamline its organisational structure. The reorganisation, which aims to simplify structures, improve efficiency and client experience, will be effective. 3 April 2023. , subject to regulatory approvals. The current Reinsurance Business Unit will be split into P&C Re...
Wall Street resumed its upward trend in January after declining in December

Wall Street rises on Tuesday, January 31, as wage growth data indicated that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to controlling inflation is taking hold ahead of its monetary policy decision. The Fed will decide on rates on Wednesday and traders are betting on a 25 basis point hike at the end of its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.
KKR to Present at the Bank of America Financials Conference 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
Humana Q4 Loss Widens On Charges [Real-Time Trader]

India , Feb. 1 -- Health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) reported Wednesday a net loss for the fourth quarter that slightly widened from last year, hurt primarily by charges associated with productivity initiatives, despite 6.6 percent revenue growth. Adjusted earnings for the quarter topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly revenues missed it by a whisker.
