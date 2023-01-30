Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its five property/casualty affiliates. These companies collectively are referred to as Berkshire Hathaway...
American Equity readies 2022 earnings report amid ongoing conflicts
American Equity is one of the more anticipated earnings reports this month, with the fixed indexed annuity seller fighting off all comers. For now. The West Des Moines, Iowa, insurer remains an attractive takeover target after fending off a several takeover bids in three years. AEL rejected a recent offer from Prosperity Group to acquire the company for $45 per share in cash, according to several reports.
Finance of America Issues Statement on the Proposed Sale of Incenter’s Title Insurance Business
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) (“FOA” or the “Company”), a leading specialty finance and solutions platform, issued the following statement today from FOA Interim Chief Executive Officer. regarding the entry into an agreement for the sale of the title insurance business of...
Fed slows rate hikes even as Powell says there’s more work to do
Federal Reserve Chair said policymakers expect to deliver a "couple" more interest-rate increases before putting their aggressive tightening campaign on hold, even as they slowed their drive to curb inflation. Powell and his colleagues lifted the Fed's target for its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to a range...
Zimmer Financial Services Group Launches Iron Title Insurance Agency
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Zimmer Financial Services Group today announced the launch of a new title insurance agency:. . Led by an executive team of title industry veterans, Iron Title has opened operations in. Florida. and will be expanding into strategic markets nationwide in the coming months. , former president of First...
Fed raises rate as market expected but investors fear a recession
The Fed moved the rate in line with market expectations, raising the cost of money by 25 basis points. In line with expectations, the Federal Reserve raised the rate by 25 basis points to a range between 4.5% and 4.75%. This is the highest rate level since 2007 and the Federal Reserve applied the most aggressive monetary tightening program since the 1980 s.
Michael Grossman Joins Risk Strategies as Employee Benefits Leader, Central Region
BOSTON , Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced. has joined as employee benefits leader, Central region. In this new role, Grossman will be responsible for building a regional strategy for the employee benefits business unit focused primarily on driving and achieving business results through revenue growth, client experience, people strategies and market relationships.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CNO Financial Group, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the life/health insurance subsidiaries of. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (headquartered in. Carmel, IN. ) [NYSE: CNO]. These subsidiaries are referred to collectively as.
VIU by HUB Expands Its Digital Brokerage Platform with Renters and Condo Insurance
Customers can shop, compare and purchase personal insurance policies on the digital platform while receiving professional advice. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, announced today the launch of renters and condo insurance. The expansion not only provides new areas of coverage to consumers but enables VIU to partner with businesses in the property management industry to offer their clients the opportunity to digitally purchase insurance through a licensed independent insurance broker.
Berkley Financial Specialists Introduces AdviserGuard™ for Registered Investment Advisers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a Berkley Company , announced today that it is broadening its current industry offerings with the introduction of AdviserGuard™ for Registered Investment Advisers, a management liability product specifically designed for Investment advisers. AdviserGuard for Registered Investment Advisers is a blended insurance policy which contemplates the following...
U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground Ahead Of Fed Announcement [Real-Time Trader]
India , Feb. 1 -- The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to give back ground following the strong upward move seen in the previous session. Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains ahead of the. Federal Reserve's.
Reinsurance Group of America Named to Fortune’s Most Admired Companies
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (NYSE: RGA) has been named toFortune magazine’s 2023 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. “As we celebrate RGA’s 50th anniversary, it is an honor to be named as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies,” said. , Chief Executive Officer, RGA. “This...
Kingstone Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2022 Catastrophe Losses
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Kingstone”), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that. Kingstone Insurance Company. , its wholly-owned subsidiary, estimates net pre-tax catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 of. $3.66 million. (. $2.89 million. after-tax)...
Swiss Re announces plans to streamline organisational structure
Swiss Re announces plans to streamline organisational structure. today announced plans to streamline its organisational structure. The reorganisation, which aims to simplify structures, improve efficiency and client experience, will be effective. 3 April 2023. , subject to regulatory approvals. The current Reinsurance Business Unit will be split into P&C Re...
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces the Sale of Its Florida Personal Lines Renewal Rights to Slide Insurance, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) , a property and casualty insurance holding company (“UPC Insurance”), announced today that it has sold the renewal rights to UPC Insurance’s personal lines business in the state of. Florida. , and sold certain data and intellectual property to.
Alacrity Solutions Announces Strategic Investment from BlackRock Alternatives’ Long Term Private Capital
(“Alacrity Solutions” or the “Company”), a recognized leader in providing insurance claims management services in. , today announced that BlackRock Alternatives, through its. Long Term Private Capital. (“LTPC”) strategy, has acquired a majority interest in the Company. Alacrity’s prior majority investor,. Kohlberg &...
Wall Street resumed its upward trend in January after declining in December
Wall Street rises on Tuesday, January 31, as wage growth data indicated that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to controlling inflation is taking hold ahead of its monetary policy decision. The Fed will decide on rates on Wednesday and traders are betting on a 25 basis point hike at the end of its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.
AXA XL appoints Patrick Lee as Chief Financial Officer for Canada
TORONTO , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for. said: "It is great see one of our own team members step into this position. Patrick is a great new addition to our leadership team here in. Canada. and will bring tried-and-true management...
KKR to Present at the Bank of America Financials Conference 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
Humana Q4 Loss Widens On Charges [Real-Time Trader]
India , Feb. 1 -- Health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) reported Wednesday a net loss for the fourth quarter that slightly widened from last year, hurt primarily by charges associated with productivity initiatives, despite 6.6 percent revenue growth. Adjusted earnings for the quarter topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly revenues missed it by a whisker.
