KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
Allstate CEO to Present at Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that. , its Chair, President and CEO, will present at the. Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. at. 10:30 a.m. Eastern on. Tuesday, Feb. 14. . A webcast of the presentation...
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company,. effective immediately. Prior to the promotion,. , age 38, served as the Company's Vice President. of Product Operations since. January...
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. "Company"), completed the previously announced sale of the entire issued share. capital of. Argo Underwriting Agency Limited. (the "AUA Sale"). The AUA Sale was. consummated pursuant to the previously disclosed Sale and Purchase Agreement. (the "SPA"),...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Constellation Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Developing Implications

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of. Constellation Insurance Group. (Constellation) (. Minneapolis, MN. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under...
Reinsurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of. expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by. , topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by. Zacks. expected. $4.31 billion. . For the year, the company reported profit of. $623 million. , or.
Markel hit by tough financial markets

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Hit by last year's slump in financial markets, Richmond-based specialty insurance giant Markel reported investment losses, even as its core insurance operations saw gains in their business. The company reported operating revenue fell 9% for the year, to. $11.68 billion. , as it saw a more than.
CORVEL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

This report may include certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including (without limitation) statements with respect to anticipated future operating and financial performance, including the impact of COVID-19, growth and acquisition opportunities and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "strive," "ongoing," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," as well as variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statement based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise. Actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) the impact of global pandemics, such as COVID-19; general industry and economic conditions, including a decreasing number of national claims due to a decreasing number of injured workers; competition from other managed care companies and third party administrators; our ability to renew or maintain contracts with our customers on favorable terms or at all; our ability to expand certain areas of our business; growth in our sale of third-party administrator ("TPA") services; shifts in customer demands; increases in operating expenses including employee wages, benefits, and medical inflation; our ability to produce market-competitive software; cost of capital and capital requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the impact of possible cybersecurity incidents on our business; possible litigation and legal liability in the course of operations and our ability to resolve such litigation; changes in regulations affecting the workers' compensation, insurance and healthcare industries in general; governmental and public policy changes, including but not limited to legislative and administrative law and rule implementation or change; the impact of recently issued accounting standards on our consolidated financial statements; the availability of financing in the amounts, at the times, and on the terms necessary to support our future business; and the other risks identified in Part II, Item 1A of this report.
