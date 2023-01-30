Read full article on original website
HCI Group to Present at Bank of America 2023 Financial Services Conference
TAMPA, Fla. , Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will present at the. Bank of America Financial Services Conference. in. New York. in. February 2023. . HCI Group. Chairman and...
KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
Allstate CEO to Present at Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that. , its Chair, President and CEO, will present at the. Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. at. 10:30 a.m. Eastern on. Tuesday, Feb. 14. . A webcast of the presentation...
FG MERGER CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has resigned her position of Chief Financial Officer. of the Company, effective. February 17, 2023. . Appointment of Officer. Effective. February 17, 2023. , the board of directors of the...
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company,. effective immediately. Prior to the promotion,. , age 38, served as the Company's Vice President. of Product Operations since. January...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited (BKI) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as...
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR’s) of “bbb” (Good) of. ). These companies are collectively referred to as the. Nassau Insurance Group. (Nassau). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Indemnity Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of. National Indemnity Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its affiliates (collectively referred to as National Indemnity). These companies are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Finial Reinsurance Company and Finial Holdings, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) on.
Positive Physicians Insurance Company Welcomes Cobie Buchman as Senior Vice President of Claims
Positive Physicians Insurance Company (PPI), a leading medical professional liability carrier serving hundreds of healthcare practices across 10 states, is pleased to announce that. has joined Its Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Claims. Cobie brings with him more than 22 years of national claims experience in medical...
Sica | Fletcher Maintains #1 Spot as Leading Insurance M&A Advisor for 6th Consecutive Year
Annual Broker Buyer Index and 2022 YTD Market Report Released. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sica | Fletcher (SF) finishes the year as the #1 insurance M&A advisor and releases the 2022 Annual Agency & Broker Buyer Index, which details a 30% increase in acquisitions in the 2nd half of 2022. The Sica...
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. "Company"), completed the previously announced sale of the entire issued share. capital of. Argo Underwriting Agency Limited. (the "AUA Sale"). The AUA Sale was. consummated pursuant to the previously disclosed Sale and Purchase Agreement. (the "SPA"),...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Lombard) (. India. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ICICI Lombard’s...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Constellation Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of. Constellation Insurance Group. (Constellation) (. Minneapolis, MN. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit...
Reinsurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of. expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by. , topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by. Zacks. expected. $4.31 billion. . For the year, the company reported profit of. $623 million. , or.
Markel hit by tough financial markets
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Hit by last year's slump in financial markets, Richmond-based specialty insurance giant Markel reported investment losses, even as its core insurance operations saw gains in their business. The company reported operating revenue fell 9% for the year, to. $11.68 billion. , as it saw a more than.
MassMutual named to 2023 FORTUNE World's Most Admired Company list
Company Ranked #1 for Innovation in Life and Health Insurance Industry Category. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. by FORTUNE® Magazine, placing #2 in the life and health insurance industry category and leading among mutual company peers. Notably, MassMutual ranked No. 1 for innovation in its industry category,...
CORVEL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
This report may include certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including (without limitation) statements with respect to anticipated future operating and financial performance, including the impact of COVID-19, growth and acquisition opportunities and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "strive," "ongoing," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," as well as variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statement based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise. Actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) the impact of global pandemics, such as COVID-19; general industry and economic conditions, including a decreasing number of national claims due to a decreasing number of injured workers; competition from other managed care companies and third party administrators; our ability to renew or maintain contracts with our customers on favorable terms or at all; our ability to expand certain areas of our business; growth in our sale of third-party administrator ("TPA") services; shifts in customer demands; increases in operating expenses including employee wages, benefits, and medical inflation; our ability to produce market-competitive software; cost of capital and capital requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the impact of possible cybersecurity incidents on our business; possible litigation and legal liability in the course of operations and our ability to resolve such litigation; changes in regulations affecting the workers' compensation, insurance and healthcare industries in general; governmental and public policy changes, including but not limited to legislative and administrative law and rule implementation or change; the impact of recently issued accounting standards on our consolidated financial statements; the availability of financing in the amounts, at the times, and on the terms necessary to support our future business; and the other risks identified in Part II, Item 1A of this report.
