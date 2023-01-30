The Auto-Equip in Magic: The Gathering has a new look in Phyrexia: All Will Be One through the For Mirrodin! Mechanic, creating rebel tokens upon entering the battlefield. A war is coming to the MTG Multiverse, led by the Phyrexians. A small group of rebels still living on the Phyrexia plane, formerly known as Mirrodin, joined up with planeswalkers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One to stop the Multiverse war before it started. The rebels and planeswalkers may have failed to stop the Phyrexians but players did get a slick new Equipment mechanic out of the ONE set called For Mirrodin!

1 DAY AGO