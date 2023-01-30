Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Game-breaking CS:GO bug hurts FURIA’s economy at IEM Katowice 2023
Imagine if you dropped a weapon for your teammate on CT spawn of Mirage and the gun simply disappeared out of thin air. That’s upsetting, right? Well, this game-breaking bug actually exists, and it happened during the FURIA versus BIG series at IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In stage yesterday, Feb. 1.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 caster drops bombshell claim: A controversial team has reportedly been match-fixing in China
Just when it looked like things couldn’t get any worse for Knights, who were accused of using map hacks in Chinese DPC matches and are currently being investigated, Ukrainian Dota 2 caster V1lat claims he’s found evidence they were also involved in a match-fixing scandal. Having already qualified...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fans are convinced they found further cheating evidence on SEA DPC team
The Dota 2 community have allegedly found further evidence on the recently accused Team Flow. The SEA DPC squad were suspected of map hacking after pulling off ‘impossible’ plays during an official match in January. In the latest clip featuring Team Flow, Yeong “Mercury” Shi Jie became the...
dotesports.com
Is there a new hero coming in Overwatch 2 season 3?
Overwatch 2’s meta is constantly shifting, evolving, and changing with each buff and nerf in game updates. And the winds of change are felt even harder when new heroes release. The launch of OW2 included two new heroes in Junker Queen and Kiriko, and the game’s second season included another with the instantly-meta tank Ramattra. That’s three new heroes added to the world in just a few short months.
dotesports.com
These 2 League champions are getting buffs to make up for Patch 13.3’s item changes
League of Legends‘ next update is just around the corner, and the early patch notes indicate it might bring a significant meta-shift to Summoner’s Rift. Now Riot Games has set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, the developers have refined their changes by adjusting champions who’ve been indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
dotesports.com
Fast-starters XSET, JLINGZ, and EXO Clan break out of the gates early at ALGS Split One Playoffs
While they might have been competing with an empty seat in the middle of their playing booth, a trip to the COVID isolation playing area certainly didn’t slow down Nocturnal and XSET at the Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs on the first day of competition. Despite testing...
dotesports.com
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
dotesports.com
How League’s meta will shape up now that Patch 13.1B is live
League of Legends season 13 started a few weeks ago, but Riot Games is already bringing massive balance changes to both champions and items. Despite a social engineering attack, Riot introduced most of the tentative changes to live servers on Jan. 26 with Patch 13.1B, potentially shifting the entire meta once again. But which updates are going to be the most impactful and which champions will rise in popularity?
dotesports.com
Latest last-minute 343 decision adds yet another headache for competitive Halo community
Frustrations continue to mount within the competitive Halo community, directed towards Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries and the HCS, following a last-minute decision affecting the first Major of the 2023 season. Halo esports and viewership lead Tashi announced today that “a bit more time” is needed before the start of...
dotesports.com
League player pulls off unreal Draven double kill that will make you fear recalling
Global ultimates in League of Legends can be a main tool to produce some exceptional highlights, and one player recently did just that. One League player called gumayusiL9 posted a video on the game’s subreddit on Feb. 1. In the clip, Draven sent his ultimate towards the enemy base, and quite surprisingly managed to secure two kills onto enemy Vi and Janna, who returned to the base literally half a second before the ult arrived. As a result, both champions were killed by the AD carry.
dotesports.com
5 League champions could finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was detailed on Tuesday by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle, and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All of these champions have fallen out of favor in the meta. Trundle, for example, has a 47.57 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks in the jungle, according to U.GG, and none of these champs have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main roles.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Central Zaya Meeting Room key in DMZ
Keys are one of the main items you’ll be looking for when playing Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. Whether you need a key for a specific quest or you want the loot that lies behind a door, keys are one of the ways that players have remained interested in DMZ.
dotesports.com
A heavily-requested streamer feature is finally arriving with Overwatch 2 season 3
This past week, Overwatch 2 developers have been slowly announcing some of the changes coming in season three, which begins on Feb. 7. Competitive mode enthusiasts already received their good news in the form of matchmaking changes and easier rank-ups while Ramattra experts may have to plan around a newly-nerfed ultimate.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players are fed up with the Episode 6 ranked reset
For VALORANT players playing competitive, the rank reset at the start of each ranked act is supposed to represent a refresh. But for many, it’s just a repeat of the same struggles they experience every few months. And to start off the new episode, it’s apparently worse than ever.
dotesports.com
When does Aurelion Sol’s update release in League?
While more champions join the League of Legends roster every year, Riot Games also puts effort into making its existing characters appealing to players by balancing them and sometimes going as far as reworking them. Aurelion Sol’s update has been eagerly awaited by fans for years. Now, it’s finally coming...
dotesports.com
VALORANT agent with highest win rate in Radiant only has 4.8 percent pick rate
In VALORANT, not everybody wants to play simple agents, but most times, they are necessary to find success. Some characters are much more exciting to use, and some have much more interesting abilities to use on the battlefield, but they don’t always lead to victory. Sage is one of...
dotesports.com
How MTG For Mirrodin! works, Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The Auto-Equip in Magic: The Gathering has a new look in Phyrexia: All Will Be One through the For Mirrodin! Mechanic, creating rebel tokens upon entering the battlefield. A war is coming to the MTG Multiverse, led by the Phyrexians. A small group of rebels still living on the Phyrexia plane, formerly known as Mirrodin, joined up with planeswalkers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One to stop the Multiverse war before it started. The rebels and planeswalkers may have failed to stop the Phyrexians but players did get a slick new Equipment mechanic out of the ONE set called For Mirrodin!
dotesports.com
Dendi offers the perfect advice for raging Dota 2 players
Dota 2 can be mentally taxing, especially when players lose way too many ranked games on repeat. Feeling lost in the void, a player recently asked the Dota 2 community how they dealt with extended losing streaks. “It feels like there’s someone at Valve, pairing me with griefers” the user...
dotesports.com
Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible. One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and...
dotesports.com
Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch
Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets. The problem hit...
Comments / 0