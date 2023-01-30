ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonas Brothers honored with Walk of Fame star

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
(Left to right) Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas perform in Cleveland, Ohio in 2021. | Photo by Erik Drost ( CC BY 2.0 )

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring the Grammy-nominated multi-platinum pop rock band the Jonas Brothers.

The group — Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — gave a shout-out to their fans, a large contingent of whom gathered for the ceremony at 7060 Hollywood Blvd., between La Brea and Sycamore avenues and near The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

“You have been the driving force behind everything we do, and we could not have done this without you, so thank you,” Kevin Jonas told the crowd.

The brothers’ wives — Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra — were among those on hand for the ceremony. Chopra’s appearance generated some excitement, since she was holding year-old Malti Marie, marking the first public appearance of her daughter with Nick Jonas.

The star is the 2,745th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

“Honestly it’s been an amazing ride,” Joe Jonas said. “And we’ll be here in 30 more years because this is just the beginning.”

The band released its first of five studio albums, “It’s About Time,” in 2006. It sold 123,000 copies and reached 91st on the Billboard charts. Its second, “Jonas Brothers,” released Aug. 7, 2007, sold more than 2 million copies and was certified as platinum by the music industry trade group, the Recording Industry Association of America.

Two of its other studio albums, “A Little Bit Longer,” released in 2008, and “Happiness Begins,” released in 2019, were also certified as platinum and reached the top of the charts. The band’s other studio album, “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” also reached the top of the charts, sold 757,000, receiving gold record status, falling short of the 1 million mark needed for platinum certification.

The band received a best new artist Grammy nomination in 2008, honoring work released Oct. 1, 2007 though Sept. 30, 2008, losing to the English singer-songwriter Adele. It also received a best pop duo/group performance nomination in 2019 for “Sucker,” losing to Lil Nas X’s recording of “Old Town Road,” which featured Billy Ray Cyrus.

The brothers also starred in the 2008 Disney Channel movie “Camp Rock,” and its 2010 sequel, “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” and the 2009-10 Disney Channel comedy “Jonas,” retitled “Jonas LA” for its second season.

Los Angeles, CA
