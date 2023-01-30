ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
businessobserverfl.com

Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales

Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company put out a laundry list of projects that will be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, which was founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota sports pro returns to promote his latest endeavor

Key takeaway: Sarasota area native and sports industry executive Mark Neifeld used the pandemic's free forced time off and the lessons learned in his career to bring a championship league to the sport of fishing. Core challenge: Building the league having never worked in the fishing sport before. What's next:...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sundial owners unveil multimillion-dollar vision for iconic St. Pete development

The Sundial, a downtown St. Petersburg shopping and entertainment complex located at 153 Second Ave. N., is set to undergo an extensive, multimillion-dollar renovation. Formerly owned by prominent local businessman Bill Edwards, The Sundial was acquired by Ally Capital Group and Paradise Ventures in early 2022. According to a news release, the new owners plan to transform the property’s courtyard with the addition of a large outdoor bar and communal green space where visitors and residents alike can gather and relax.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Momentum builds around commercial solar energy use

Key takeaway: After completing similar work for Lockheed Martin and JPMorgan Chase, Advanced Green Technologies is about to begin construction of a major solar carport project at Raymond James Financial’s headquarters in St. Petersburg. Core challenge: Solar panel construction costs have dropped, overall, as the technology has matured, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa International Airport adds direct flights to California, Puerto Rico

Frontier Airlines will offer direct flights from Tampa International Airport to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, three times per week beginning May 4, while Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop daily service from TIA to San Diego, California, as of Oct. 5. According to a news release, TIA offered direct flights to San...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

DeMarcay project down to remaining two homes

There are only two homes left for sale within The DeMarcay 39-unit luxury residential condominium project in downtown Sarasota. The 3,407-square-foot residence is listed at $4.25 million and features three bedrooms, a den, three-and-a-half bathrooms, two outdoor terraces and two parking spaces. The largest home of the project is also still available at $12.5 million. It occupies the 15th and 16th floors taking up 6,814 square feet of space. The layout includes four bedrooms with three additional rooms that can be customized into a library, wine room or home theater, with other options also available.
SARASOTA, FL

