Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods

Conservation groups complain of being shut out by conservation congress rule change
The 2022 meeting of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. (WCC Facebook) Conservation groups are raising an alarm about a rule change made by the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) which would make it harder for citizens to contribute questions to an annual survey that policymakers use to shape statewide policies on issues such as water quality and hunting rules.
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Hawkins testifies on bill to make school years 5 days longer
OLYMPIA — State Sen. Brad Hawkins on Thursday encouraged his fellow senators to embrace legislation that would add five class days to the school year for K-12 students across Washington. Hawkins, a Republican representing the 12th District, is chief sponsor of Senate Bill 5505, designed to address "learning loss."...
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
Lawmakers, opponents spar over bill to offer tax credits for private school scholarships
Jayleesha Cooper said her life changed when she attended Holy Name School in Omaha. Where she was previously struggling in public school, Cooper said she thrived at the Catholic school. But she was only able to attend the school, she said, through a scholarship, even with her mother working multiple jobs.
Former Norfolk senator to fill open University of Nebraska regents seat
Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed former state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Scheer will serve District 3, which covers northeast Nebraska. It's the district Pillen had served until he resigned the day before he was sworn in as the state's 41st governor.
Michigan nets $4M to boost kindergarten access
(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten. “This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
Births Registered in U.S. Increased 1 Percent From 2020 to 2021
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 2020 to 2021, there was an increase in births registered in the United States and in the general fertility rate, according to a study published in the Jan. 31 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
