Indiana State

indianapublicradio.org

Senate committee advances mental health clinics bill, but strips out funding

A bill to bolster mental health care access and services across Indiana unanimously cleared a Senate committee Thursday – but without any funding included. The legislation, SB 1, originally included $30 million for community mental health clinics. In a rare move, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified on the bill. She said its importance goes beyond policy – access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment is personal for so many Hoosier families, including hers.
indianapublicradio.org

Most Indiana parents approve of their schools and what is taught, Gallup finds

A new statewide poll shows the vast majority of Indiana parents surveyed approve of their child’s school. More than 3,000 parents participated in the survey conducted by the Indiana Department of Education and Gallup last year. The major findings also include parent opinions on safety, college access and affordability, as well as the subject matter taught in schools.
indianapublicradio.org

House committee passes two bills to boost scholarships for teaching programs

Indiana lawmakers and education leaders are pushing for increased funding to help more professionals and particularly people of color afford a teaching degree. The legislation, supported by members of both parties, comes as schools across the state continue to struggle with a shortage of teachers and paraprofessionals. House Bill 1637...
indianapublicradio.org

Senate committee passes bill to boost public health system, but challenges remain

Senate lawmakers took their first step Wednesday aimed at dramatically improving Indiana’s public health system. But a committee hearing also revealed the challenges that lay ahead. The legislation, SB 4, is largely compromised of recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Public Health Commission, which finished a two-year study of the...
