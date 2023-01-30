Read full article on original website
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from ‘regulatory handcuffs.’ Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers’ collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it’s a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted...
Senate committee advances mental health clinics bill, but strips out funding
A bill to bolster mental health care access and services across Indiana unanimously cleared a Senate committee Thursday – but without any funding included. The legislation, SB 1, originally included $30 million for community mental health clinics. In a rare move, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified on the bill. She said its importance goes beyond policy – access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment is personal for so many Hoosier families, including hers.
Youth climate activists – once again – urge the Indiana legislature to study climate solutions
Youth climate activists are trying again to create a state climate task force. They gathered with lawmakers, environmental groups, solar advocates and others on Wednesday to rally for climate action in Indiana. Rahul Durai is a junior at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School and co-leads the statewide youth climate group...
Most Indiana parents approve of their schools and what is taught, Gallup finds
A new statewide poll shows the vast majority of Indiana parents surveyed approve of their child’s school. More than 3,000 parents participated in the survey conducted by the Indiana Department of Education and Gallup last year. The major findings also include parent opinions on safety, college access and affordability, as well as the subject matter taught in schools.
House committee passes two bills to boost scholarships for teaching programs
Indiana lawmakers and education leaders are pushing for increased funding to help more professionals and particularly people of color afford a teaching degree. The legislation, supported by members of both parties, comes as schools across the state continue to struggle with a shortage of teachers and paraprofessionals. House Bill 1637...
Indiana hospitals are in the red, and they don’t agree with lawmakers on how to cut costs
Indiana’s hospital leaders say that they have been operating in the red in 2022 due to inflation and rising labor costs. And they are worried that proposed legislation to address rising health care costs could push them deeper into financial stress. The Indiana Hospital Association shared a new financial...
Senate committee passes bill to boost public health system, but challenges remain
Senate lawmakers took their first step Wednesday aimed at dramatically improving Indiana’s public health system. But a committee hearing also revealed the challenges that lay ahead. The legislation, SB 4, is largely compromised of recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Public Health Commission, which finished a two-year study of the...
Lawmakers begin debating property tax relief, though help unlikely to come for this year’s bills
Indiana lawmakers are exploring ways to help Hoosiers dealing with big increases in property taxes. But the legislation discussed in a House committee Thursday won’t affect this year’s tax bills at all. Home values are skyrocketing. Over the last decade, the statewide average increase was less than 5...
Bill would let utilities recover the cost of natural gas plants during construction
A state House bill, HB 1421, would allow utilities to recover the cost of natural gas plants as they’re being built — easing those costs into customers’ bills over a longer period of time. It’s something utilities can already do with other types of power. “The...
