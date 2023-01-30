Cranford Planning Board to Continue Testimony on 201 Walnut Development This Week

CRANFORD, NJ - Testimony on the 201 Walnut Avenue portion of the South and Chestnut Redevelopment project is set to continue this week.

The application seeks preliminary and final site approval for a three-story, multi-family apartment building on the former site of a Wells Fargo drive-in bank. As previously reported in TAPinto Cranford, the building will consist of 34 market-rate apartments, two affordable housing apartments, and three special-needs spaces for a total of 39 units. The three special-needs units include a group home for four individuals and two independent-living units.

The building will face Chestnut Street with driveways on Walnut Avenue and High Street.

On January 18, testimony began with the applicant's civil engineer, Bahram Farzaneh, who spoke to the proposed stormwater management plan. According to Farzaneh, the current proposal will reduce the runoff from the site by 80%. Part of this plan includes an underwater detention system that is proposed for under the property.

Farzaneh explained that the water is collected in the detention system from roof runoff and through under drains in the pervious pavement of the parking lot. The water is then stored and the release is regulated through a pipe system into the river.

Farzaneh is expected to continue his testimony on February 1. Other experts are also planned to testify as well. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Cranford Municipal Building.








