Hakim Ziyech is in Paris to seal a loan move to PSG with Chelsea winger set to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing two-and-a-half years in England

Cheslea are ready to accept a loan proposal from Paris Saint-Germain for winger Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan is in Paris already ahead of joining PSG for the rest of the season. Ziyech moved to Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 having starred in the Dutch team's stunning march to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.
The Associated Press

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
FOX Sports

Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences

The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
Yardbarker

Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation

In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
The Ringer

The Premier League’s $1 Billion Window

A wild transfer window has come to a close, but before diving into some takeaways, Musa and Ryan round up some midweek fixtures (04:15). They chat about Barcelona’s win over Betis, PSG beating Montpellier, Cremonese’s historic win over Roma in the Coppa Italia, Cancelo’s Bayern debut and Newcastle going back to a Wembley final for the first time in 24 years to face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final. They then discuss Enzo Fernández’s move to Chelsea (21:57) as well as some other transfers that caught their eyes during the window, and there’s some chat about the record spending from Premier League clubs this January.
BBC

Domingos Quina & Bailey Wright: Rotherham United sign duo on loan

Watford have recalled winger Domingos Quina from Spanish side Elche and sent him on loan to Rotherham, who have also signed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright on loan. Quina, 23, played 11 games for the La Liga club earlier this season, his fourth spell away from Vicarage Road. He has 37...
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Aberdeen v St Mirren (19:45 GMT) Defensive arrivals Mattie Pollock, on loan from Watford, and Angus MacDonald, formerly of Swindon Town, plus Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday, could make their Aberdeen debuts, but on-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter is still awaiting confirmation of his visa.
BBC

Still time for Sabitzer deal to go through

Manchester United have submitted a deal sheet with the Premier League for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The deal is on track to be completed.

