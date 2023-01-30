ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFAF: “I Wouldn’t Let My Child Eat Birthday Cake At A Party!”

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

Is this mom doing too much or just protecting her child?

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from a mom who didn’t allow her child to eat birthday cake at a party. She says her reasoning was due to the other child blowing out his candles! We all know that Blowing out the candles on a birthday cake has been a long time tradition around the world but due to the pandemic and corona virus, this mom was not having it!

Her son was upset that he could not eat and once they returned home, she even got into a fight with her husband who told her she overreacted. Hustlers’ help us out! Did she go too far or did she do the right thing? Are you still eating cake at birthday parties?

