More high school athletes sign to play at the next level
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As high school athletes across the country continue to make things official as part of National Signing Day, local kids at Washburn Rural and Topeka West added to the fun. Linebacker Ty Weber, wide receiver Amr Sabbarini, and tight end Lukas Hanks all put pen to...
Sunflower Showdown Round 2
Basketball fans watch the KU vs KSU rematch game at The Brass Rail Tavern and Wings Etc. KU won the contest 90-78.
Funeral services for WU hall of fame inductee, Billie Jean Moore, was scheduled
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services for the woman who will go down in history for her time as a professional women’s basketball coach, and an inductee of the Washburn University Hall of Fame, will be on Saturday, February 4, in Holton. Billie Jean Moore, the woman who was...
Food pantry for Kansas State students and employees to get new home in Manhattan
MANHATAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin Monday on a new location for a food pantry serving Kansas State University students and employees. When completed, the new location will be about 10 times larger current location for the Cats’ Cupboard food pantry. Construction on the donor-funded project...
Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday. Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public. Students...
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
New Topeka Zoo tiger to make debut Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nice weekend weather means the public will be able to get its first look at the Topeka Zoo’s new tiger this weekend. The zoo posted Friday on social media that Thomas will explore his outdoor habitat for the first time Saturday, Feb. 4,. “We...
Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
Good Kids - Kushal Mamilapalli
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High senior Kushal Mamilapalli is a candidate for the Presidential Scholars Program through the U.S. Department of Education. He’s active in varsity band and National Honor Society at THS. Mamilapalli hopes to attend M.I.T. in the Fall.
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
Washburn University ranked fifth for its online mental health nursing program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online Washburn University Psychiatric Mental Health program has been ranked 5th in the nation by a resource website that combed through data from multiple agencies and determined the best nursing programs. NursePractionerOnline.com is a resource website that provides information to Nurse practitioners and those studying...
New Washburn Tech program will assist law enforcement training
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis from injuries suffered at the hands of police officers renews the nationwide conversation on police reforms, including how officers are trained. Retired Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran is now with Washburn Tech, where he’s developing a Public Safety Institute....
Topeka Zoo orangutan takes road trip to Stormont Vail to ensure healthy heart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Like many families, radiologist Dr. Ken Fearn and his children enjoy visiting the Topeka Zoo, including the orangutans. He said they’ve even stopped in to see the new baby, Udara. So imagine the excitement when he learned Udara’s dad Mawas would become his patient at...
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
Topeka library hosting read-in to celebrate Black History Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People of all ages are invited to the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library to celebrate Black authors, and the stories they’re sharing with readers of all ages. Dr. Jennifer Gordon with the Topeka Chapter of The Links, Inc. and Sherri Camp with TSCPL visited...
Betty the cat shares news of a new online merch store for Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can sport a cute new shirt and support Helping Hands Humane Society. The shelter debuted an online merchandise store this week. Betty, a 12-year-old cat awaiting adoption, joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the new venture. People may...
Carl Carlson runs down a financial checkup checklist
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us make New Year’s Resolution to set goals for the year. While we’re still feeling motivated, Carl Carlson with Carlson Financial says we should resolve to do a checkup on our financial health. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down a check list of things to do.
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 47-year-old man in Topeka is behind bars and a victim has been identified for the Capital City’s seventh murder of 2023. The Topeka Police Department says that Wesley T. Rayton, 47, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. The victim was identified as Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka.
