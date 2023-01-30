ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi

Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Tis’ the Season for Crawfish, Mardi Gras, Football, & Festivals

Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready because the 2023 season is full steam ahead. Several Gulf Coast hotspots have already started boiling Mississippi’s favorite crustacean and serving bright red spicy crawfish by the pound with lots of potatoes, corn, sausage, onions, peppers, Brussels sprouts, and even mushrooms and green beans.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs Elks parade expected to draw another massive crowd

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade returned to massive, raucous crowds last year after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2021. There’s every reason to expect more of the same when the 47th Elks parade rolls this Saturday. The parade typically draws tens of thousands of...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Shrimp Restaurants Are Plentiful In Kiln, Mississippi

Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a…
KILN, MS
WLOX

Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Customers gearing up for first Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs

Revelers are gearing up for the first set of parades to roll this Saturday in Ocean Springs. Mardi Gras Outlet has everything to help them let the good times roll. Coast Mardi Gras Outlet has been supplying the Coast with Mardi Gras essentials for the past decade. Shoppers have been flooding the store buying supplies for parades, floats, Mardi Gras balls, and parties. They offer a lot of bulk items like beads, moon pies, and toys.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

WOW Care Closet helps women on the Gulf Coast

WOW Care Closet in Gulfport has everything a woman needs when it comes to making a great impression or just have the basic necessities when it comes to clothes. WOW, Women of Wisdom Inc, is an organization that began in 1999. It started as a luncheon that happens once a month to empower, encourage, and energize women along the Gulf Coast.
GULFPORT, MS

