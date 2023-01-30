Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
Related
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
biloxinewsevents.com
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
ourmshome.com
Tis’ the Season for Crawfish, Mardi Gras, Football, & Festivals
Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready because the 2023 season is full steam ahead. Several Gulf Coast hotspots have already started boiling Mississippi’s favorite crustacean and serving bright red spicy crawfish by the pound with lots of potatoes, corn, sausage, onions, peppers, Brussels sprouts, and even mushrooms and green beans.
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs Elks parade expected to draw another massive crowd
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade returned to massive, raucous crowds last year after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2021. There’s every reason to expect more of the same when the 47th Elks parade rolls this Saturday. The parade typically draws tens of thousands of...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
bslshoofly.com
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
biloxinewsevents.com
Shrimp Restaurants Are Plentiful In Kiln, Mississippi
Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a…
WLOX
Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100...
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
Coast Guard makes second rescue of Mississippi coast boaters in two days
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Coast Guard station in Gulfport rescued a second group of boaters on Tuesday, Jan. 31, one day after a rescue miles down the shoreline. The branch’s public affairs unit confirmed around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon that Victoria Farr, 42; Richard Allen, 37; Piper Farr, 12; and Chase Craig, […]
wxxv25.com
Customers gearing up for first Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs
Revelers are gearing up for the first set of parades to roll this Saturday in Ocean Springs. Mardi Gras Outlet has everything to help them let the good times roll. Coast Mardi Gras Outlet has been supplying the Coast with Mardi Gras essentials for the past decade. Shoppers have been flooding the store buying supplies for parades, floats, Mardi Gras balls, and parties. They offer a lot of bulk items like beads, moon pies, and toys.
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WLOX
Gulfport couple donates funds to pay off meal debt at Orange Grove school
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents Buster and Nelda Tindel presented Orange Grove Elementary School‘s cafeteria with a $2,700 check to pay off student meal debts from the fall semester. It’s one of the largest donations given to a Harrison County school in the last five years. It comes...
WLOX
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport residents were sentenced to federal prison after it was found they had employed and housed people who were in the country illegally. Hui Weng, a U.S. citizen, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments....
wxxv25.com
WOW Care Closet helps women on the Gulf Coast
WOW Care Closet in Gulfport has everything a woman needs when it comes to making a great impression or just have the basic necessities when it comes to clothes. WOW, Women of Wisdom Inc, is an organization that began in 1999. It started as a luncheon that happens once a month to empower, encourage, and energize women along the Gulf Coast.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: Police release statement about former Mississippi deputy found bound, shot outside church hundreds of mile from home
The story surrounding a former deputy and resident of Vicksburg who was found shot and bound near a church several hundred miles away in Gulfport, unfolded last week. The Vicksburg Police Department released its first statement about the Mike Ouzts case to The Post on Monday afternoon. Deputy Chief Mike...
WLOX
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices. Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7. HANCOCK COUNTY. Below is a list of races that will head to...
Comments / 0