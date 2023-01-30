Frank Schaffer of FGS GEMS can be found at the RMGM Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show 2023. The RMGM Promotions Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show is located at 1920 N. Oracle Rd. in Tucson, Arizona. For those familiar with the "mineral district," this show is located across from the Mineral City Show and near the other shows on Oracle Road. This show is open from January 21- February 11, 2023, it is open each day from 10 am to 6 pm. On the final day, RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil show will be open from 10 am - 6 pm. You can find a very good mix of both wholesale and retail vendors at this show with an area just for wholesale customers.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO