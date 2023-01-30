Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
xpopress.com
Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show 2023
The Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show is open from January 26 - February 7, 2023. The show features both wholesale and retail vendors, has free admission, and is open daily from 10 am - 6:30 pm. The Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show is the most diverse of the Tucson Shows....
xpopress.com
FGS Gems at the RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show 2023
Frank Schaffer of FGS GEMS can be found at the RMGM Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show 2023. The RMGM Promotions Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show is located at 1920 N. Oracle Rd. in Tucson, Arizona. For those familiar with the "mineral district," this show is located across from the Mineral City Show and near the other shows on Oracle Road. This show is open from January 21- February 11, 2023, it is open each day from 10 am to 6 pm. On the final day, RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil show will be open from 10 am - 6 pm. You can find a very good mix of both wholesale and retail vendors at this show with an area just for wholesale customers.
xpopress.com
Pakistani Aquamarine at the RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show 2023
This Pakistani Aquamarine is available in Jaffry Raza's booth, JR Minerals, space 20 at the RMGM Tucson Mineral and Fossil Show 2023. The RMGM Show on Oracle Road promises to be “The Best Show in Tucson.” This show is located in a large tent and within walking distance from established shows in what has become known as the "Mineral & Fossil District" in Tucson — Mineral City, Top Gem Minerals, The Just Crystals and Minerals Event, The Mineral & Fossil Co-op, The Mineral Marketplace, and many more!
xpopress.com
Enter the Earth Wholesale Warehouse Show 2023
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. daily. Visit this wholesale-only show for all your Madagascan mineral & fossil resale needs. They are open from 10 am to 6 pm daily through February 9, 2023. You can expect to find the best quality ammonites, carnelian, celestine, labradorite, petrified wood, quartz, rose quartz, septaria, and many other polished and rough materials.
xpopress.com
John Dyer Gem in Tucson 2023
John Dyer of John Dyer Gems has won 55 gem-cutting awards since he first began faceting over 25 years ago. (1996) Natural gemstones exhibit their maximum beauty when combined with a fine cut. Each one is given careful consideration to bring out the best color, brilliance, design, and overall appeal. It is rare to find gems that have been well cut at prices that are still accessible, but John Dyer & Co. strives to bring you the finest gems possible at reasonable prices.
xpopress.com
Madagascar Import SEAM, Inc. at The Tucson Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Showcase 2023
These photos are from Madagascar Import SEAM Inc. at the 22nd Street Show. At the 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show Madagascar Import Seam is set up in several spaces; B59-60, C71, U1/V1. They also have their own gem show located at 1248 N. Main Ave. in Tucson. (Where the Main Ave. Mineral & Fossil Show used to be located)
Comments / 0