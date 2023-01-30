ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County Sheriff urges Gov. Newsom to lift death penalty ban for Goshen Massacre case

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
YAHOO!
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Goshen massacre suspects arrested during Operation Nightmare

A quiet, desperate voice responded to the 911 dispatcher, pleading for help. The woman’s boyfriend had been shot in the stomach and she could still hear gunfire from the trailer she was hiding in. “Hurry please. They’re coming back. They're coming back. They're coming back,” the woman said as...
GOSHEN, CA
YAHOO!

Fresno County officer shot and killed by convicted felon

A Selma police officer was shot and killed Tuesday by a man who local authorities say is a known Bulldog gang member and convicted felon. It's the first time a Selma officer has been killed in the line of duty. The soon-to-be father was just 24 years old when he...
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy