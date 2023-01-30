Read full article on original website
Chamber Invites Local Businesses to Ridgefield Teachers and Staff Some LOVE with Specials and Discounts - February 13-17
Teaching is a Work of HEART and we invite all Ridgefield businesses to show their LOVE for Ridgefield Public School Teachers and Staff with a special offer or discount during the week of February 13-17! How it Works. Retail & Restaurant Locations: can offer Ridgefield Public School teachers and staff...
This Week in the City: Danbury Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office
In this episode of "This Week in the City," Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office in regard to motor vehicle registration compliance. The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of...
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog
Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarships Application – 2023
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Information & Application. Additional scholarships will be awarded as funds permit. Chamber Connection - the applicant must have a parent or guardian who works for a business that is a member in good standing of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce or the applicant themselves may be employed by a business who is a member of the Chamber.
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut
Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
Pantochino Announces Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Milford
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1. Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now...
ACT of CT to honor Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. at gala on April 1, tickets on sale February 15!
ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 at ACT of CT!. This year, ACT of CT will honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with the theater’s Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and continues to lead the theater's robust and expanding education and outreach programs. Rudy, a Ridgefield resident for some 50 years, has quietly encouraged and supported activities and organizations like ACT of CT that have found a home here.
Darien Arts Center accepting applications for Art Scholarship
Applications are now being accepted for the Ginny Wright Scholarship. The Darien Arts Center awards this $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior in Darien who will continue their study of the visual arts or design in college. It is not necessary that the student be declaring art as a...
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53
Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
Ridgefield 5th Graders Graduate from D.A.R.E., Dare N. Lion Attends Ceremony!
Congratulations to the fifth-grade students from Farmingville Elementary School who graduated from this year's D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program. Ridgefield Police Department remarks, "We're all proud of you (especially Officer Giglio) and wish you well for the remainder of the school year. A special shout out to Dare N. Lion for surprising us at the ceremony!"
United Way of Western Connecticut and City of Danbury Provide Funding to 18 Social Service Agencies
Danbury, CT (February 1, 2022) ̶ United Way of Western Connecticut and Mayor Dean Esposito of the City of Danbury announced a grant cycle in July of 2022 for social service agencies to receive funding through the Danbury Social Service Grant program. This year, $204,000 will be distributed among 18 local nonprofits. Agencies whose work is focused on the following categories were eligible and invited to apply: 1) Education and child care; 2) Health and mental health; and 3) Financial stability and housing.
New Milford Public Library unveils restorations on February 18 with ribbon cutting celebration, tours, and activities!
New Milford Public Library will open its beautifully restored facility to the public on Saturday, February 18th. The Library Board of Trustees, Library Construction Committee Members, Library Staff, Friends of the Library, and Mayor look forward to welcoming you to the new library!. Please join us for a ceremony and...
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Three Bluebirds...
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Kenney Electrical Services
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Kenney Electrical...
Danbury residents named to the dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University
Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Congratulations to the Danbury resident who were named to the dean's list:. Jack Brown. Gianna Cruciani. Justin Hope. Edmund Hurdle. Kayden Louzada. Jordan Madaus. Zoe...
NEW New Canaan Library to open on February 14 (that's something to LOVE!)
After over a decade of preparation and countless hours of hard work by staff, our construction crew, and volunteers, we are delighted to share that we will open the New New Canaan Library building on February 14th at 9 am. We are eager to start serving our members in person once again!
Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?
Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will mandate building projects of 4 or more dwelling units to include 15% affordable, which comply with all existing regulations. Inclusionary Zoning as drafted today, may impact ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. Builders...
CT Wine Trail Announces 2023 Winter Wine Trail Passport
Connecticut - Wine and exploration go together any time of year. With that in mind, twelve farm wineries across Connecticut have once again organized the highly anticipated Winter Wine Trail for visitors and residents alike looking for a way to warm up to the season. From January 8 through April...
