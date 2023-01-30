Want to know what happens next in the new season? Continue reading to learn more about The Bad Batch Season 2. It is no surprise that the animated series is back for more with a new season, as it has already received a favorable reception with an approval rating of 87% and an average rating of 7/10 based on 15 reviews. The website’s critical consensus states, “The second bundle of The Bad Batch retains all the same virtues and vices as the first: a slick Star Wars adventure geared toward diehard fans at the expense of more casual viewers.”

2 DAYS AGO