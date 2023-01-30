Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian lashes out at paparazzi over ‘Kanye West’ question
Kim Kardashian reportedly shut down a paparazzo who allegedly asked her about her ex-husband Kanye West and his involvement in a recent battery incident. Page Six recently published a video that shows the reality mogul exiting a building with her children North and Saint West. For the unversed, the family was attending North’s basketball game at the location on Friday.
BTS’ Suga and PSY’s music video for That That achieves a new milestone on YouTube
BTS member Suga and PSY’s hit collab ‘That That’ has reached an exciting new milestone! On January 31, 2023, at around 1:40 p.m. KST, the official music video surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. For the unversed, the music video for ‘That That’ was released on April 29, 2022, at 6 p.m. KST. So, it means the song just took only 276 days and 19 hours to hit the whopping million mark.
The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 7: When will it air on Disney+?
Want to know what happens next in the new season? Continue reading to learn more about The Bad Batch Season 2. It is no surprise that the animated series is back for more with a new season, as it has already received a favorable reception with an approval rating of 87% and an average rating of 7/10 based on 15 reviews. The website’s critical consensus states, “The second bundle of The Bad Batch retains all the same virtues and vices as the first: a slick Star Wars adventure geared toward diehard fans at the expense of more casual viewers.”
That ‘90s Show Season 2: Everything we know so far
If any show has the take-me-back-to-the-90s kinda vibe, then it has to be That ’90s Show! It takes all the mid-90s kids back to That ’70s Show, which they had seen while growing up. Set in 1995, That 90’s Show revolves around the daughter of Eric and Donna who is visiting her grandparents for the summer. As the days of her staycation advance, she makes friends with the new kids who are living in Point Place, WI.
Ultraman Season 3: When is it releasing on Netflix?
Have you been waiting for the new season of the Ultraman anime? Then here’s some good news for you. Last year in 2022, the Ultraman anime returned with its second season on Netflix, which brought an end to a long wait of three years, for its fans. But guess what, the wait for season 3 of the series won’t be as long. Read on to know when will the series premiere with its new season.
5 New shows coming on Netflix this week
Netflix is the world’s number-one OTT Platform and the most streamed one. So isn’t it obvious? Whenever a new series or movie is on Netflix it automatically becomes a popular show. Netflix has gathered the largest crowd of watchers & it keeps adding more. A new show instantly comes under the top 10 shows watched on Netflix because of the audience. The top 5 new shows coming on Netflix this week are going to prove my point.
TWICE members all set to receive breakthrough award at Billboard Women in Music 2023
TWICE is all set to be honored at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards much to the excitement of the fans. On January 30, 2023, Billboard finally announced the return of the Billboard Women in Music Awards. For the unversed, it celebrates the most influential female powerhouses shaping the musical landscape in current times.
