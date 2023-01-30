ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

webnewsobserver.com

BLACKPINK’s Lisa buys a new house in Seoul for this whopping amount

BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa seems to have added another feather to her hat. She has reportedly bought a lush new home in the Seongbuk-dong area of South Korea’s Seoul. For the unversed, it is known to be a posh area filled with a lot of rich and influential families.
webnewsobserver.com

BTS’ Jungkook all set to become the global ambassador of THIS renowned brand

BTS member Jungkook has left ARMY excited after a recent instance! It is because Calvin Klein’s Global Head of Creative followed the vocalist on Instagram. Post the same fans were quick to guess if Jungkook might become the renowned brand’s next global ambassador! Not only that but the keyword ‘Calvin Klein’ also started trending on social media. It was followed by the ARMY imagining Kookie as the next BTS member to rule the fashion world.

