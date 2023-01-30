Read full article on original website
webnewsobserver.com
BLACKPINK’s Lisa buys a new house in Seoul for this whopping amount
BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa seems to have added another feather to her hat. She has reportedly bought a lush new home in the Seongbuk-dong area of South Korea’s Seoul. For the unversed, it is known to be a posh area filled with a lot of rich and influential families.
webnewsobserver.com
BTS’ Jungkook all set to become the global ambassador of THIS renowned brand
BTS member Jungkook has left ARMY excited after a recent instance! It is because Calvin Klein’s Global Head of Creative followed the vocalist on Instagram. Post the same fans were quick to guess if Jungkook might become the renowned brand’s next global ambassador! Not only that but the keyword ‘Calvin Klein’ also started trending on social media. It was followed by the ARMY imagining Kookie as the next BTS member to rule the fashion world.
webnewsobserver.com
TWICE members all set to receive breakthrough award at Billboard Women in Music 2023
TWICE is all set to be honored at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards much to the excitement of the fans. On January 30, 2023, Billboard finally announced the return of the Billboard Women in Music Awards. For the unversed, it celebrates the most influential female powerhouses shaping the musical landscape in current times.
