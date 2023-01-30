BTS member Jungkook has left ARMY excited after a recent instance! It is because Calvin Klein’s Global Head of Creative followed the vocalist on Instagram. Post the same fans were quick to guess if Jungkook might become the renowned brand’s next global ambassador! Not only that but the keyword ‘Calvin Klein’ also started trending on social media. It was followed by the ARMY imagining Kookie as the next BTS member to rule the fashion world.

2 DAYS AGO