FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver's HOST: No concerns about Urban Peak contractsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
milehighcre.com
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 02.03.23
Caitlin Quander Elected President of NAIOP Colorado’s Board of Directors. Shareholder Caitlin Quander, a member of the firm’s real estate department, has been elected to serve as president of the board of directors of NAIOP Colorado. NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. Its Colorado chapter was founded in 1977 and aims to provide opportunities for members to increase their knowledge and network in the commercial real estate industry.
milehighcre.com
Colorado Property Among 2022’s 50 Most Expensive Office Sales Nationally
CommercialCafe just released a new report which ranks the top 50 most expensive office sales of 2022. Although the way we live and work has been transformed, the office industry still has a central role to play. With that in mind, CommercialCafe ranked the largest transactions of office properties in2022, as well as the markets the respective properties hailed from.
milehighcre.com
Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora
Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
milehighcre.com
Limelight Hotel Boulder Breaks Ground on CU Boulder Campus
Aspen Hospitality and the University of Colorado Boulder have started construction on the Limelight Hotel Boulder. The 250-room landmark conference center hotel property is slated to open in the summer of 2025. This groundbreaking is the culmination of years of collaboration among the City of Boulder, CU Boulder and numerous other stakeholders. Plans for a topping-off ceremony and celebration will be announced as construction progresses.
milehighcre.com
Saunders Celebrates Completion of Animal Friends Alliance Project
Saunders Heath, a leading construction manager and general contractor in Northern Colorado, along with Animal Friends Alliance, celebrated the opening of the new addition to Animal Friends Alliance’s Taft Hill Campus in Fort Collins on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. With this new, 5,027-square-foot addition, Animal Friends Alliance was able...
milehighcre.com
Denver Academy’s Performing Arts Center Tops Out
JHL, Anser Advisory, and Clutch Design Studio (Clutch) joined representatives from Denver Academy (DA) to celebrate the topping out of DA’s Performing Arts Center. The Performing Arts Center is the final construction project funded by DA’s $25 million 50th Anniversary Building on Excellence capital campaign. “While this critical...
