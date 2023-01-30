Caitlin Quander Elected President of NAIOP Colorado’s Board of Directors. Shareholder Caitlin Quander, a member of the firm’s real estate department, has been elected to serve as president of the board of directors of NAIOP Colorado. NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. Its Colorado chapter was founded in 1977 and aims to provide opportunities for members to increase their knowledge and network in the commercial real estate industry.

