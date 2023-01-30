Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
'A bit of everything' | Champions of Magic brings multiple acts, massive production to Hobby Center
HOUSTON — When Champions of Magic arrives at The Hobby Center in Houston next week, it's delivering "grand-scale magic," according to Richard Young. "We've got dangerous escapes, loads and loads of pyrotechnics, confetti, 160 moving lights," he added. The show, which has been touring through arenas and 2,000-seat Broadway...
'People are closing down' | Frozen custard shop cuts staff hours due to cost of eggs
HOUSTON — The high egg prices are having an impact on a lot of people, but none as much as those who depend on eggs for their businesses. Frozen custard, by law, must contain a minimum percentage of egg yolks. It has made these past few months more expensive for the owners of a longtime frozen custard spot.
CenterPoint sends crews to help those left in the dark across Texas, company says
HOUSTON — Dozens of CenterPoint workers from Houston were sent Friday to help our neighbors in Austin get power back from the winter storm. Austin is by far the hardest hit with some 150,000 customers, including homes and businesses, that were still in the dark Friday morning as temperatures rested in the 30s.
Houston Happenings: Events on the first weekend of February
HOUSTON — Start your day with a smile on 100.3 The Bull!. Join George, Mo & Erik as they celebrate the city of Houston every morning. The Morning Bullpen (https://www.audacy.com/thebull) is the proud home of the 6:10 & 8:10 Amen, 10-Minute-Tune at 7:30, and Facebook Fights at 6:40 and 9:40 on KILT-FM.
City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project
HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood
SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
2 Houston groups connect Blacks to African roots
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is sharing what connecting Black Houstonians to African roots looks like by profiling two organizations for the kick-off of Black History Month. Both groups are trying to unite the African diaspora through shared rich history and accomplishments. Picture an NPR Tiny Desk concert set up where events and creative juices flow. Then there’s so much more to uncover once you walk further into a space that celebrates Black African history right here in Houston.
Klein ISD students certified by IRS to help people prepare their taxes
KLEIN, Texas — Teenagers may be the last folks you’d want to help with your taxes, but some specially certified students in Klein ISD will be offering assistance to qualifying clients for free through April 15. “We’re a lot more mature than people think we are,” said Klein...
Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
IAH subway train closing temporarily for expansion plans
HOUSTON — It's one of the more frequented ways to get about terminals, but now the 40-year-old subway at Bush Intercontinental Airport is making way for world-class infrastructure. Underground at the airport, travelers are sometimes surprised. “When I am here… I take it as frequently as I need to,"...
Houston's own Grammy-nominated Robert Glasper talks high school, love of music
HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11 and Houston will be in the building. Among the nominees is Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter, Robert Glasper. He is up for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.”
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour
HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement. Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop...
Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston
HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while. Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.
After lockdown at Wisdom High School, 3 teens charged, HPD says
HOUSTON — Three teenagers, including two Wisdom High School students, have been identified in connection with a series of events that led to a school lockdown in west Houston Thursday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said John Nsenguwera, 18, Mohamed Rasheed Robinson, 17, and Mahamoudou...
HCSO: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of north Houston home
HOUSTON — A child died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff deputies said. This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road. A family member was...
As Grammys approach, Lyle Lovett spoke to Ron Treviño about his nomination and the Houston music scene
HOUSTON — Lyle Lovett’s favorite guitar shop is Collings Guitars in Austin. “They are my favorite guitars to play on stage,” he said. And when Lyle sees a guitar, well, that's when the magic starts. The man from Klein said he's honored to be nominated for a...
Pct. 4: Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Spring
SPRING, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Spring, according to Harris County Precinct 4. This happened on Norhcrest Drive near the Grand Parkway. Klein Oak High School and Northampton Elementary are nearby but it is not known if the child attended any of these schools.
