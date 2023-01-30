Colorado 'pretty great for singles,' shows data analysis

Photo Credit: monkeybusinessimages (iStock).

A recent data analysis from WalletHub compared 30 key-indicators of 'dating-friendliness' across all 50 states, seeking to determine which places were best and worst for single people. While the top spot to be single was California, Colorado wasn't far behind.

In order to come up with a score for each state, WalletHub took three categories of metrics into consideration – dating opportunities (share of single adults, gender balance of singles, openness to relationships), dating economics (price of booze, median household income, unemployment rate), and 'romance and fun' (restaurants per capita, natural spaces, crime rate, online dating safety).

With all the numbers crunched, Colorado ranked 12th overall – 18th in dating opportunity, 14th in dating economics, and 11th in romance and fun.

Colorado notably ranked 2nd in the nation in terms of online-dating opportunity, which was determined based on the percentage of households that had access to broadband Internet connection (note that mobile-dating was a separate metric).

The worst place in the country for singles was determined to be West Virginia.

See the full list here.

