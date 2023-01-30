Read full article on original website
Report: Wisconsin colleges and universities see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states
Enrollment across Wisconsin's public and private colleges fell slightly last fall, with larger declines reported in all neighboring states, according to new national data. A deeper look at Wisconsin numbers show notable gains at the state's technical colleges and sizable drops across private universities. Survey data from Wisconsin colleges published...
Divergent trends: Young adults in Wisconsin dying at higher rates, while older adults are living longer
Over the last two decades, death rates for young and middle-aged adults in Wisconsin have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, older people in the state are dying at lower rates than ever before. It's a tale of divergent trends, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum's Mark Sommerhauser. The nonpartisan policy research organization released...
'We have to look upstream': State health officials lay out priorities for improving public health
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a new state health improvement plan Thursday, laying out the agency's priorities for bettering public health over the next five years. Paula Tran, state health officer and administrator of DHS' Division of Public Health, said the plan outlines the way state and local...
2 rural Wisconsin utilities receive federal loans for modernization, security
Two rural electric cooperatives in Wisconsin will receive millions of dollars in federal loans to modernize electric grids and improve security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $19 million in loans to Oconto Electric Cooperative and Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative. Oconto Electric will receive almost $13 million, while...
New tenant-landlord resources office in Coulee region
Apartment rents are at historic highs in Wisconsin and around the country and the state needs at least 120,000 housing units to meet demand. We talk with a representative from a Coulee region nonprofit about its new Tenant-Landlord Resource Center, designed to keep people in their homes.
Restrictive zoning policies shut door to affordable housing in some suburbs
Amy Kaiser is a recently divorced mother of two children. She's 38-years-old, has a college degree and works at a bank in Elm Grove, earning what she describes as a lower-middle-class income. Kaiser was living in Brookfield, but recently had to move to an eight-unit apartment complex in West Allis...
Wisconsin utilities are investing in battery storage to aid clean energy transition
As Wisconsin's utilities continue moving toward clean energy, they're making big investments in battery storage. WEC Energy Group, the parent company of Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies, announced Thursday it is working on a pilot project to test a new form of long-duration energy storage at its Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee.
Consumer Protection: Top Ten Consumer Complaints in 2022
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance, information, and resources each year. We look at what kinds of complaints were received most often in 2022. We also talk about what you should know before buying an over-the-counter hearing aid.
Governor appoints Dodge County District Attorney to fill vacancy
A Waukesha County attorney was appointed as Dodge County District Attorney Wednesday, replacing the former officeholder who resigned last month amid a statewide prosecutor shortage. Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Andrea Will, a prosecutor from Waukesha County, to fill the office through January 2025. Former Dodge County District...
Hunters will see more opportunities to hunt black bears this fall
Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest black bears this fall. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow hunters to kill up to 4,575 bears — up about 1.7 percent from last year’s quota. The agency is also issuing 12,760 licenses this year, which is an almost 5 percent increase from last season.
In many parts of the northern U.S., it's really cold. Here's how to stay safe
The "six more weeks of winter" predicted on Groundhog Day are kicking off with quite the cold spell. For many parts of the northern United States, this weekend's weather includes temperatures in the single digits and wind chills expected to dip into the negatives. Skip to resources in your area.
Cold hard cranberry research
Cranberries are native to Wisconsin and that means they’re adapting to frigid temperatures in the winter. A UW-Madison fruit crop specialist explains her latest research on the cold hardiness of cranberries.
Anime through a Wisconsin lens
As anime continues to gain popularity nationally and in Wisconsin, we speak with an organizer of a statewide anime festival. Then, we learn about anime through a Wisconsin lens with a voice actress and author.
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
An intense winter storm finally passed through Texas on Thursday, but residents will feel the impact of the storm for more time. The storm led to power outages in hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. The weather in the state is part of a major ice storm hitting the...
