Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Report: Wisconsin colleges and universities see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states

Enrollment across Wisconsin's public and private colleges fell slightly last fall, with larger declines reported in all neighboring states, according to new national data. A deeper look at Wisconsin numbers show notable gains at the state's technical colleges and sizable drops across private universities. Survey data from Wisconsin colleges published...
wpr.org

2 rural Wisconsin utilities receive federal loans for modernization, security

Two rural electric cooperatives in Wisconsin will receive millions of dollars in federal loans to modernize electric grids and improve security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $19 million in loans to Oconto Electric Cooperative and Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative. Oconto Electric will receive almost $13 million, while...
wpr.org

New tenant-landlord resources office in Coulee region

Apartment rents are at historic highs in Wisconsin and around the country and the state needs at least 120,000 housing units to meet demand. We talk with a representative from a Coulee region nonprofit about its new Tenant-Landlord Resource Center, designed to keep people in their homes.
wpr.org

Consumer Protection: Top Ten Consumer Complaints in 2022

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance, information, and resources each year. We look at what kinds of complaints were received most often in 2022. We also talk about what you should know before buying an over-the-counter hearing aid.
wpr.org

Governor appoints Dodge County District Attorney to fill vacancy

A Waukesha County attorney was appointed as Dodge County District Attorney Wednesday, replacing the former officeholder who resigned last month amid a statewide prosecutor shortage. Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Andrea Will, a prosecutor from Waukesha County, to fill the office through January 2025. Former Dodge County District...
wpr.org

Hunters will see more opportunities to hunt black bears this fall

Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest black bears this fall. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow hunters to kill up to 4,575 bears — up about 1.7 percent from last year’s quota. The agency is also issuing 12,760 licenses this year, which is an almost 5 percent increase from last season.
wpr.org

Cold hard cranberry research

Cranberries are native to Wisconsin and that means they’re adapting to frigid temperatures in the winter. A UW-Madison fruit crop specialist explains her latest research on the cold hardiness of cranberries.
wpr.org

Anime through a Wisconsin lens

As anime continues to gain popularity nationally and in Wisconsin, we speak with an organizer of a statewide anime festival. Then, we learn about anime through a Wisconsin lens with a voice actress and author.
wpr.org

Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power

An intense winter storm finally passed through Texas on Thursday, but residents will feel the impact of the storm for more time. The storm led to power outages in hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. The weather in the state is part of a major ice storm hitting the...
