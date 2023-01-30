ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past

This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Missouri Has One of the Biggest Indoor Adventure Parks

Are your kids bouncing off the walls during these cold days of winter? You might want to look at taking them to the biggest indoor park in Missouri. Big Air Trampoline Park is located in Branson, Missouri, and is a 40-000 square foot facility for kids to burn all that burnt-up energy they have this winter. There are trampolines, rock climbing walls, and walls to bounce off of, and for all ages. You literally could spend hours upon hours in a place like this.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
30 Measurable Quakes Along Missouri’s New Madrid Fault in January

2023 is off to an active start along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri as there have already been more than 30 measurable quakes in January alone. It's worth noting that there are likely many more than 30 earthquakes measured by the USGS in the New Madrid Fault area of Missouri in January in 2023. I limited the search to only those that were at least 1.0 magnitude or higher.
