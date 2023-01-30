Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
Wrestle Zone
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, Women’s Four-Way Match, Montez Ford vs. Elias Set For 2/6 WWE RAW
WWE is loading up the card for the February 6 episode of WWE RAW. As confirmed during the January 30 episode, Becky Lynch and Bayley will wage war in a Steel Cage Match. They were set to battle it out inside the steel on the January 23 episode, but Damage CTRL viciously attacked Lynch before the match, so the bout never started. Lynch challenged Bayley to face her on the February 6 episode and pressured her into accepting by wrapping Dakota Kai’s leg in a chair and threatening to hit it.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 2/6/2023 (Former Impact Star Debuts)
AEW taped matches for the February 6 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Paul Wight is alone on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. * Matt Menard and Angelo...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Cody Rhodes in-ring promo to set up the main event with Finn...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Match Added to Next Week’s WWE RAW Card
A big Steel Cage match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW. The match will see Becky Lynch and Bayley face off inside the Steel Cage. This bout was supposed to happen at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last week, but WWE did an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch in the cage instead. It was later reported that the match at RAW 30 was nixed due to timing issues.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
wrestletalk.com
New Sami Zayn Shirt Revealed Following WWE Royal Rumble
A new Sami Zayn shirt has been revealed following WWE Royal Rumble. After months and months of teasing and buildup, Sami Zayn made a decision and hit Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a steel chair, turning against The Bloodline and choosing not to attack Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (01/30) - ROH World Championship Match, Athena & Diamante Vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki, Top Flight In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on January 30, 2023, coming to you from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!. The Ring of Honor World Championship will be on the line on the 100th episode of "Dark: Elevation", as current titleholder Claudio Castagnoli will be taking on Blake Christian. Castagnoli captured the title after he managed to defeat Chris Jericho at "Final Battle" in December. La Faccion Ingobernables member Rush looks to continue to rack up wins as he goes one-on-one with Brian Pillman Jr.. Rush's latest win came after he teamed up with LFI teammate Preston Vance to defeat Papacito Negro and Papacito Blanco on last week's edition of "Dark: Elevation".
wrestlingheadlines.com
Live AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/3/2023
The February 3 edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in the opener.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Thunder Rosa Aiming To Get Better At Promos For AEW Return, Wants To Face Athena
Thunder Rosa is not only ready to return to AEW, but she has set certain goals for herself to assure she appears on television more often. La Mera Mera recently appeared on Steven’s Wrestling Journey to discuss this topic, as well as reveal one opponent she’s really looking forward to clashing with once she gets cleared to return. Rosa has been out action since last September and was forced to relinquish the AEW Women’s Championship.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Finalized, Updated Card
Chase University is headed to WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by The New Day Tag Team Invitational. The Triple Threat saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) plus the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Chase U will now join Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in the title match at Vengeance Day to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Reveals Stitches After Title Win on AEW Dynamite
As noted, last night’s AEW Dynamite from Dayton, OH saw ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe once again become a dual champion as he captured the AEW TNT Title from Darby Allin in the No Holds Barred main event. Joe was left bloody following the match that included multiple...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WrestleMania 39, Updated Card
Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now set for WWE’s WrestleMania 39. Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. She then appeared on tonight’s RAW to officially announce that she is choosing Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. Flair has not responded to Ripley as of this writing, and likely will not until Friday’s SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode
Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.81% from last week’s 2.344 million viewers for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. For this week’s show, the first hour...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Launches “House Rules” Live Event Series, First Event To Take Place In March
AEW issued the following press release announcing the launch of a new live event series entitled “AEW House Rules.”. President Tony Khan revealed that the first show will take place on March 18th from Troy Ohio, and will feature top stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, and more in action. Full details can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
