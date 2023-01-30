Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on January 30, 2023, coming to you from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!. The Ring of Honor World Championship will be on the line on the 100th episode of "Dark: Elevation", as current titleholder Claudio Castagnoli will be taking on Blake Christian. Castagnoli captured the title after he managed to defeat Chris Jericho at "Final Battle" in December. La Faccion Ingobernables member Rush looks to continue to rack up wins as he goes one-on-one with Brian Pillman Jr.. Rush's latest win came after he teamed up with LFI teammate Preston Vance to defeat Papacito Negro and Papacito Blanco on last week's edition of "Dark: Elevation".

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO