Clemson, SC

WYFF4.com

Miami outlasts Clemson in OT thriller, 69-66

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night. Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Performance and wellness center planned for Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson student-athletes could soon have a new performance and wellness center. On Friday, the Clemson University Board of Trustees gave approval for phase 1 of the project, as well as upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center. (Video above is...
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges

Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
CLINTON, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

'Don't take life for granted': Mother of Upstate basketball player says son is in good spirits after suffering cardiac arrest

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate middle schooler is recovering Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest while playing a junior varsity basketball game. It was supposed to be another game for Southside Christian student Kamari Williams, but it was anything but normal. For 10 minutes, Williams' mom lost her son, and she is now grateful to hold him in her arms.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Someone in Spartanburg won $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5. The lucky ticket was bought at Sam’s Corner at 604 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. (Related video above: Buncombe County woman blindly picks Powerball numbers, wins $100,000) The Palmetto Cash 5ticket matched all five numbers drawn on...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Simpsonville makeup artist featured on new streaming series

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

New bourbon bar, restaurant opens at warehouse district in Greenville

The development group that brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin, just opened a new bourbon bar and restaurant concept at Hampton Station in Greenville on Wednesday. Bourbon Street at Hampton Station, 1320 Hampton Avenue...
GREENVILLE, SC

