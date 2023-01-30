Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Miami outlasts Clemson in OT thriller, 69-66
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night. Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds...
Top Clemson QB target names finalists, sets commitment date
A priority Clemson quarterback target has announced his finalists and set his commitment date. Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White named Clemson, Auburn and Baylor as his three (...)
blufftontoday.com
Dabo Swinney opens up on firing 'true Clemson man' Brandon Streeter after one season as OC
CLEMSON- There couldn't have been too many things more difficult for Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney than firing offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. Swinney opened up about it Wednesday while introducing Streeter’s replacement, TCU’s Garrett Riley, who might have felt a little uncomfortable hearing so much praise for his predecessor.
Clemson National Signing Day HQ
Clemson signed 26 scholarship players in the 2023 class back in December during the early signing period.
WYFF4.com
Performance and wellness center planned for Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson student-athletes could soon have a new performance and wellness center. On Friday, the Clemson University Board of Trustees gave approval for phase 1 of the project, as well as upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center. (Video above is...
Clemson impresses top QB target, family on ‘very special’ visit
The lone quarterback prospect that Clemson played host to last weekend was Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White. The top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class traveled to Tiger Town for (...)
WYFF4.com
'I see an opportunity for the ground to be molded': Easley man looks to break barriers in professional bowling
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Pushing the needle forward comes in many shapes and forms and one upstate man is playing his part in the sport of bowling. It's a sport that is a game for most but for Adrian Ivery from Easley, South Carolina, it's a way of life. "Each...
Tajh Boyd: Quarterback, Coach, Poet?
Wednesday was a busy day for the Clemson Tiger football program. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had a plethora of interviews to discuss the recently signed 2023 recruiting class, in addition to showing off (...)
WYFF4.com
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' at Clemson University leaves several students upset
CLEMSON, S.C. — A bake sale labeled "Affirmative Action Bake Sale" held at Clemson University Wednesday left several students upset, according to emails sent to WYFF News 4. "I'm appalled, hurt, and disgusted," one of the emails said. Turning Point USA at Clemson says it held the event in...
golaurens.com
Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges
Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
WYFF4.com
Athletic trainer performs CPR for 10 minutes after SC athlete goes into cardiac arrest during game
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An athletic trainer performed CPR for 10 minutes after an Upstate middle school basketball player went into cardiac arrest during a game, according to the school. Denny Vauters, of Southside Christian School, said on Tuesday night, during the junior varsity basketball team at Brashier Middle College,...
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Upstate wife thinks husband’s $500K winning ticket is a fake
WOODRUFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man won $500,000 with one lottery ticket and said he couldn't wait to show his wife. “When she saw it, she thought it was a fake,” he said. The husband won big off a $10 scratch-off from the Scotchman #3823 at 7274...
WYFF4.com
'Don't take life for granted': Mother of Upstate basketball player says son is in good spirits after suffering cardiac arrest
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate middle schooler is recovering Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest while playing a junior varsity basketball game. It was supposed to be another game for Southside Christian student Kamari Williams, but it was anything but normal. For 10 minutes, Williams' mom lost her son, and she is now grateful to hold him in her arms.
WYFF4.com
$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Someone in Spartanburg won $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5. The lucky ticket was bought at Sam’s Corner at 604 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. (Related video above: Buncombe County woman blindly picks Powerball numbers, wins $100,000) The Palmetto Cash 5ticket matched all five numbers drawn on...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
WYFF4.com
Simpsonville makeup artist featured on new streaming series
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
gsabusiness.com
New bourbon bar, restaurant opens at warehouse district in Greenville
The development group that brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin, just opened a new bourbon bar and restaurant concept at Hampton Station in Greenville on Wednesday. Bourbon Street at Hampton Station, 1320 Hampton Avenue...
