Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Related
rentonreporter.com
What’s going on around Renton? | Feb. 10 to March 19
Multicultural Show at Renton High School: For two days, enjoy many different performances from different cultures at Renton High School on South 2nd Street. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtimes, which are 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 at the door and online at rentonschools.us/locations/ripac/multicultural-show-saturday. For more information, contact skhelgha@rentonschools.us.
rentonreporter.com
Renton Police Department says goodbye to K9 Odin
After 8 years of distinguished service, the Renton Police Department is saying goodbye and wishing a happy retirement to a K9 unit named Odin. K9 Odin’s last day of service was Jan. 16. “We want to thank him and his handlers: Officer Lane (2 years) and Officer Moynihan (6...
rentonreporter.com
Deadline for Veterans Memorial Park engraved plaques is fast approaching
Though Memorial Day is still a few months away, the deadline for engraved tile plaque applications at Renton’s Veterans Memorial Park is fast approaching. The annual application deadline is Feb. 28, which is a Tuesday this year. Any United States veteran of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines,...
rentonreporter.com
Renton Police: Free steering wheel locks available for qualified Hyundai owners
For Hyundai owners in Renton, help is on the way. The Renton Police Department has received “a generous number” of anti-theft steering wheel locks from Hyundai Motor America, which will be distributed to Hyundai drivers in Renton. Only 2021 and older Hyundai vehicles with a key ignition start...
rentonreporter.com
Will teen’s killer be released from prison? | Podcast
In this compelling episode, we look at the story of Mark Wallace, a teenager who was murdered by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals, nearly 40 years ago. Now the family of Wallace fears his killer could be released from state prison. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen...
rentonreporter.com
Renton man sentenced to prison on federal drug distribution charges
A Renton man, the mid-level leader of one of the most violent drug distribution cells seen in western Washington, was sentenced on Jan. 31 to ten years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jose Daniel Espinoza, 35, was indicted and arrested in July 2020, following an 18-month...
Comments / 0