Renton, WA

rentonreporter.com

What’s going on around Renton? | Feb. 10 to March 19

Multicultural Show at Renton High School: For two days, enjoy many different performances from different cultures at Renton High School on South 2nd Street. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtimes, which are 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 at the door and online at rentonschools.us/locations/ripac/multicultural-show-saturday. For more information, contact skhelgha@rentonschools.us.
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton Police Department says goodbye to K9 Odin

After 8 years of distinguished service, the Renton Police Department is saying goodbye and wishing a happy retirement to a K9 unit named Odin. K9 Odin’s last day of service was Jan. 16. “We want to thank him and his handlers: Officer Lane (2 years) and Officer Moynihan (6...
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Deadline for Veterans Memorial Park engraved plaques is fast approaching

Though Memorial Day is still a few months away, the deadline for engraved tile plaque applications at Renton’s Veterans Memorial Park is fast approaching. The annual application deadline is Feb. 28, which is a Tuesday this year. Any United States veteran of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines,...
RENTON, WA
rentonreporter.com

Will teen’s killer be released from prison? | Podcast

In this compelling episode, we look at the story of Mark Wallace, a teenager who was murdered by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals, nearly 40 years ago. Now the family of Wallace fears his killer could be released from state prison. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen...
KING COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

Renton man sentenced to prison on federal drug distribution charges

A Renton man, the mid-level leader of one of the most violent drug distribution cells seen in western Washington, was sentenced on Jan. 31 to ten years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jose Daniel Espinoza, 35, was indicted and arrested in July 2020, following an 18-month...
RENTON, WA

