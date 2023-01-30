A second case of high path avian flu has been detected in commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed a second positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County. Testing of commercial poultry is ongoing and poultry producers continue to monitor their flocks for any sign of avian flu. Industry officials say biosecurity is “paramount” and they are asking farmers and backyard flock owners to report immediately any unusual sickness in their birds. The CDC estimates nearly 60 million chickens and turkeys in the United States have now been euthanized due to this outbreak of avian influenza.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO