rewind1051.com
Teenager charged in high speed chase
The Harrisonburg teenager who led authorities on a high-speed chase last week faces numerous charges, not just for this incident, but for several others that have happened in the last two years. Online records showed that Marquez Sly has been charged with 20 counts since he was found guilty of...
rewind1051.com
Three JMU Students Perish in Fatal Car Crash in Hardy County, West Virginia
HARDY COUNTY, WV – A single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in West Virginia has claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. Hardy County authorities say the crash happened at around 10:30 pm on Route 259 not far from the Rockingham County line. The vehicle was traveling south...
rewind1051.com
Winchester Man Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Hitting Woodstock Woman
WOODSTOCK, Va – It is three years in jail for a Winchester man convicted of beating up a woman in Shenandoah County two years ago. According to online records, Christopher Lawson was sentenced to 16 years in jail during a hearing Wednesday afternoon in the circuit court. However, a judge suspended 13 of those years.
rewind1051.com
Head on collision under investigation
Virginia State Police are trying to figure how or why a driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 81 in southern Augusta County yesterday afternoon that triggered a fatal head-on collision. Spokesperson Corinne Geller says the crash happened shortly after one o’clock near mile marker 208. The driver...
rewind1051.com
James Madison Men’s Basketball takes down ODU in Norfolk, 78-73
NORFOLK, Va. – James Madison picked up its fifth win in its last six games on Thursday night, going on the road to capture a 78-73 win at Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball at Chartway Arena. The Dukes (16-8, 7-4 SBC) hit 10 of their...
rewind1051.com
BC Women’s Basketball takes down ODAC leader Washington and Lee
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team topped the ODAC-leading Washington and Lee Generals 52-45 inside a packed Nininger Hall. Final Score: Bridgewater 52, Washington and Lee 45. Records: Bridgewater 14-5, 9-4 ODAC; Washington and Lee 15-6, 12-2 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • Bridgewater opened the...
rewind1051.com
Second case of Avian Flu detected in Rockingham County
A second case of high path avian flu has been detected in commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed a second positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County. Testing of commercial poultry is ongoing and poultry producers continue to monitor their flocks for any sign of avian flu. Industry officials say biosecurity is “paramount” and they are asking farmers and backyard flock owners to report immediately any unusual sickness in their birds. The CDC estimates nearly 60 million chickens and turkeys in the United States have now been euthanized due to this outbreak of avian influenza.
rewind1051.com
Reiskind named first EMU Strength and Conditioning Coach
HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU Director of Athletics Carrie S. Bert recently announced that Michael Reiskind has been tabbed to be the first strength and conditioning coach in the university’s history. “As a former student athlete at the University of Lynchburg, and working as an intern with Ed Smith,...
rewind1051.com
JMU Women’s Basketball rolls to big win at South Alabama, 72-54
MOBILE, Ala. – Senior guard Kiki Jefferson registered her sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds off the bench to help James Madison cruise past South Alabama, 72-54, on Thursday night inside the Mitchell Center. The win snaps the Dukes’ two-game losing streak...
rewind1051.com
JMU Mourns Passing of Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Lou Campanelli
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Former James Madison men’s basketball coach Lou Campanelli, who ranks among the most influential figures in the history of JMU Athletics, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the age of 84. A 1999 inductee into the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame, Campanelli orchestrated...
rewind1051.com
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball defeats rival EMU, 69-57
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team picked up a huge 69-57 win over cross-town rival Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 11-9, 6-5 ODAC; Eastern Mennonite 5-16, 1-11 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Royals got on the board quickly as Aviwe Mahlong knocked...
