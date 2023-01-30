ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week

If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Clayton News Daily

Report: Miami Dolphins to pay Vic Fangio over $4.5M per year

Vic Fangio will earn more than $4.5 million per year for three years as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, per a report Friday. The Monday Morning Quarterback also reported that the deal will make Fangio the NFL's highest-paid coordinator. Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the...
MIAMI, FL
Clayton News Daily

Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Former NFL Player Brandon Cottom Gives His Own Take on the "Meat Shield" Strategy

Brandon Cottom is no stranger to intense competition, playing across numerous professional football leagues for five years. But the 30-year-old is now under the Wednesday Night Lights, hoping his most recent career as a security specialist can help him separate fact from fiction. The former fullback is hoping to slow play his early down work, avoiding the hunt for advantages in lieu of making bonds and recruiting “meat shields” to his side.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled that position.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10. Turner's father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, spent two seasons as the head coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clayton News Daily

NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode

The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
PHOENIX, AZ
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Alabama hires Tommy Rees as OC

Alabama is hiring Tommy Rees as its offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Friday. Rees, most recently the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, will replace Bill O'Brien on coach Nick Saban's staff. O'Brien left to become offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clayton News Daily

Menacing charge against Bengals' Joe Mixon dismissed

An Ohio judge dismissed an arrest warrant for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Friday -- at least for now. An affadavit from a woman who alleged Mixon threatened her with a gun during a road rage incident on Jan. 21 was filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Report: Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finally cleared concussion protocol after more than a month, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Tagovailoa entered the protocol ahead of Week 17. He also will miss this weekend's Pro Bowl festivities. Tagovailoa, 24, met with several medical professionals, all of whom concur that the three-year...
Clayton News Daily

Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel) to miss start of road trip

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not join the team for the start of a five-game road trip Saturday against the Golden State Warriors as he deals with a right heel contusion. Doncic skipped practice and underwent an MRI on Friday, and ESPN reported the results showed the injury is...
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73

The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game. The Tigers led the majority of...
AUBURN, AL
Clayton News Daily

Surging Bucks set to have stars in fold when Heat visit

The Milwaukee Bucks will shoot for their seventh consecutive win, and first on the season against Miami, when the Heat visit on Saturday. Milwaukee scored its sixth straight victory Thursday when it held the Los Angeles Clippers to 18 fourth-quarter points and recorded the game's final seven points -- all by Giannis Antetokounmpo -- to pull out a 106-105 win. Antetokounmpo scored the Bucks' final 12 points to give him 54 for the night.
MILWAUKEE, WI

