Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
New Mexico Governor Names New Indian Affairs Secretary
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state's next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in...
US News and World Report
Crowds Decry Gender-Affirming Treatment Ban in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents...
US News and World Report
U.S. African American Studies Does Not Include Material Targeted by Florida Governor
(Reuters) - An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship. The College Board, a non-profit that administers Advanced...
US News and World Report
Indiana High Court Orders Retrial for Man Charged in Killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2019 shooting of another man outside a northern Indiana bar. Kyle Doroszko, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison...
Comments / 0