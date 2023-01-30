ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

New Mexico Governor Names New Indian Affairs Secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state's next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in...
NEW MEXICO STATE
US News and World Report

Crowds Decry Gender-Affirming Treatment Ban in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents...
ARKANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. African American Studies Does Not Include Material Targeted by Florida Governor

(Reuters) - An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship. The College Board, a non-profit that administers Advanced...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Indiana High Court Orders Retrial for Man Charged in Killing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2019 shooting of another man outside a northern Indiana bar. Kyle Doroszko, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy