Charleston, Illinois police help out couple with gender reveal for first baby

Police help southern Illinois couple with gender reveal 00:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southern Illinois helped a couple learn the gender of their new baby on Sunday in an unusual gender reveal.

Charleston police officers and technician Brian Huston customized the lights on a police cruiser to help Josh and Savannah Meers learn their first child is a boy.

Police said it was the first time someone has called them to find out their baby's gender. They even popped a smoke tube and confetti to celebrate the baby in blue.