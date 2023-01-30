Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
New Store Coming to St George
For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
suunews.net
Flippin’ Birds prepare to take on BYU Cougars
Southern Utah University’s gymnastics team is preparing to meet conference team Brigham Young University head-on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center. With SUU ranked first in the standings and BYU ranked second, it promises to be a close meet. Southern Utah University. SUU...
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah’s Favorite Italian Food
The start of February brings with it thoughts of Valentine's Day and warmer weather on the way, something else it also brings with it is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day on the 7and National Pizza Day on 9th. If you didn’t already know, I love Italian food and Italy is also my favorite country I’ve visited so far. With this in mind, I went to our B921 listeners, took a super official office poll, and asked what your favorite Italian restaurants are.
ksl.com
St. George police investigating 'suspicious death' of woman found near tire shop
ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" after a woman was found unresponsive Wednesday morning near 300 West and St. George Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a woman's body near a gas station and repair shop. St. George police officer Tiffany Mitchell said...
‘Suspicious death’: Woman’s body found in St. George
Police responded to a call about a woman's body found in St. George on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
suunews.net
SUU men’s basketball starts huge two-game road trip
Southern Utah University men’s basketball team is preparing for two pivotal conference matchups this week against California Baptist University and Utah Tech University. Southern Utah enters the road trip this weekend with a 15-7 record overall and a 7-2 conference record. The Thunderbirds have been electric with the ball....
suunews.net
Jeremy Allen to bring “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” to SUU
Southern Utah University’s Black Box Grant program will be funding a production of Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.” The show, which is directed by Jeremy Allen, will be performed in SUU’s Black Box Theatre on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
Woman injured after being shot by police in southern Utah
A woman was injured and taken to the hospital Sunday evening after she was shot by police in southern Utah.
suunews.net
Two SUU alumni earn Grammy nominations
Two Southern Utah University alumni have earned nominations for this year’s Grammy Awards. The two nominees, Marie A. Douglas and Ted Kocher, received nominations for separate categories. Douglas was nominated for her work in “Full Circle” as an arranger, while Kocher’s Grammy nomination came from his work on the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”
