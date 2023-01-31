Hardy to headline Allen County Fair

Hardy will perform at the Allen County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19. Allen County Fairgrounds website

LIMA —An rising star in the world of country music will take the stage this summer at the Allen County Fair.

The fair announced on Monday that country rock artist Hardy will headline the fair on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“We are extremely excited to present Hardy as our headlining act,” said Promotions and Operations Manager for the Allen County Fairgrounds Troy Elwer. “He is really becoming big in the music industry today, not only as a singer, but also as one of the biggest singer-songwriters in Nashville.”

Hardy, who recently dropped a new album, has written CMA and ACM nominated singles and won the ACM’s 2022 Songwriter of the Year award.

But it is Hardy’s style and genre that got the fair’s attention.

“What we really liked about this guy and what sets him apart from the rest of today’s country is the fact that he is more of a rock country act instead of the pop country that most people are accustomed to,” said Elwer. “And that’s really what you can see with his new album. People can look forward to seeing something they are not really accustomed to seeing here at the fairgrounds.”

Elwer said that the response has been overwhelmingly positive and that he expects the show to sell out fast.

“We’ve been monitoring and following to see how other shows have been selling and with his headlining tour that he already announced, he has actually already sold out 28 shows,” he said. “Seeing the ripple effect across his other shows, we’re hoping to see that same thing here at the fairgrounds and we want to inform the public to please not wait to buy their tickets.”

And if that is not enough to sell Allen County on Hardy, Elwer said that he has seen the artist perform and can vouch for his talent.

“The entertainment factor that he brings to the table is unlike any other concert you’ve ever seen before,” he said. “Even if you’re just an avid concertgoer who really enjoys the atmosphere, but may not know a lot about Hardy or his music, I highly encourage you to buy your tickets because I can assure you that you will be entertained.”

Aside from Hardy, the fair is currently waiting to hear from his camp as far as possible opening acts and will make another announcement as soon as it is confirmed.

Tickets for the fair concert will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. on the fair website, as well as at the fairgrounds administration office on Feb. 13 if tickets still remain available.

