Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bryancountypatriot.com
Registration is open for OSF’s 44th season
DURANT – Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival (OSF) in Durant, Okla., is excited to announce that registration is now open for its 44th season of shows. Auditions for MADAGASCAR JR. and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are approaching and OSF is seeking talented students of all ages to participate in this exciting opportunity.
bryancountypatriot.com
Oklahoma Works, Big Five hosting Job Fair on Monday
BRYAN COUNTY – Oklahoma Works, in conjunction with Big Five, is hosting a job fair on Monday, February 6. Hiring staff will be present to conduct on-site interviews for interested candidates. Must be able to pass a background check and drug screen. Positions available are: SORTS drivers (CDL and non CDL), cook, family advocate, teacher’s aide and more.
Comments / 0