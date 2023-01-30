39-year-old man dies from 'injuries on scene' during barricade in Surfside area, coroner says

Read full article on original website
Father of man in Surfside Beach-area barricade situation says son didn’t have to die
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The father of a man in a Surfside Beach-area barricade situation overnight Sunday into Monday said his son didn’t have to die during the incident, stating his son dealt with mental illness. 39-year-old Hendrix Washington died in the barricade situation, which began Sunday night and ended with his death early […]
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
Captain retires from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office
LUMBERTON — Captain Dwayne Leggett has retired from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office where he served for three decades.
WMBF
Deputies: 22-year-old man found dead inside vehicle in Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Lumberton area. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road on Wednesday. Authorities later identified the person inside the vehicle...
WLOS.com
2 arrested after police chase leads to Horry County crash: Reports
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested after crashing following a police chase, according to the Horry County Police Dept. David Anthony Todd, 32 and Angela Todd, 52 were arrested on Jan. 18 around 5 p.m. When police attempted to pull them over for not stopping at...
Death investigation underway after man found dead in car at intersection in Robeson County
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a Lumberton intersection, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
wpde.com
1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
WMBF
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-one dogs were seized during an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. According to the report, on Friday an officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to a report of a stray hound dog in the 100 block of Merritt Road.
WMBF
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m. Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire...
counton2.com
39-year-old dies in barricade situation near Surfside Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old man died from injuries in a barricade situation Sunday night along Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Hendrix Washington, 39, was identified as the person who died, and as the person who...
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
Marlboro County man jailed in beating captured on security video, sheriff’s office says
MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man is facing charges after investigators said he was seen on a Ring security video beating a man who was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The video showed Rodriguez Ramone Peterkin, 25 of Clio, kicking a man in the face while he was crawling away […]
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
WMBF
Dillon Co. suspect turns himself in after shooting his son, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a father and son in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 57 in Little Rock when the father shot his son at their home. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the...
Man arrested after 2 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina shootings
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Sunday after two people were killed and two others hurt in a pair of shootings on Saturday, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies did not immediately release any additional information about the arrest of Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, including what charges, if any, he could […]
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Man gets 10 years for trafficking, distributing meth in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. — A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to methamphetamine charges on Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the 15 Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Termario McGee entered the to plea second-offense trafficking and distribution of meth charges after a jury was chosen at the start of his trial in Horry County […]
North Myrtle Beach rescue teams continue search for missing 23-year-old boater
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rescue teams resumed the search for a missing 23-year-old boater on Saturday, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad. The 23-year-old man was last seen Thursday wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a jon boat, NMBRS said. This is the third time the […]
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
