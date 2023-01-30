ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

39-year-old man dies from 'injuries on scene' during barricade in Surfside area, coroner says

By From staff reports info@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: 22-year-old man found dead inside vehicle in Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Lumberton area. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road on Wednesday. Authorities later identified the person inside the vehicle...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
SHALLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy