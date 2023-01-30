Despite doing more than another carmaker to popularize the idea of hybrid technology, Toyota has been slow to enter the full EV market and has received flak as a result. But now Toyota claims it has the data to prove that going all-in on EVs as many rival automakers have committed to do, isn’t just a bad business decision, it could be bad for the environment. The firm’s Chief Scientist, Gill Pratt, says it makes far more sense for car companies to offer cars with different energy sources, including hybrids and hydrogen.

2 DAYS AGO