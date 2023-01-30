Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
Carscoops
Rivian R1T Dies With A Bang After Plugging Into Electrify America Charging Station
Rivian owner Anson Wong says that his Rivian R1T was plugged into an Electrify America charger for about one minute before he heard a loud boom from the charging stall. Two errors popped up on his vehicle and he says the charger fried his battery and battery management system. It’s at least the third instance of an EV pulling up to an Electrify America charging station before having to be towed away.
Carscoops
Bugatti Chiron Profilée Is The Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction
Bugatti made history today as its one-of-one Chiron Profilée sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for a dizzying €9,792,500 (equal to $10,767,441 USD at current exchange rates). This groundbreaking sale sets a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a brand new car at auction.
Carscoops
Nissan Unveils Ariya That Will Attempt To Drive Pole-To-Pole
Nissan has revealed the modified Ariya crossover it hopes will complete an epic Pole-to-Pole expedition in the hands of two British adventurers. The 17,000-mile (27,000 km) journey has been four years in the planning and will take husband and wife team Chris and Julie Ramsey from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole. Nissan wants to prove that EVs, and the Ariya in particular, are tougher and more capable than some people give them credit for.
Carscoops
Kia Sorento And Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrids Recalled For Potential Fuel Leak
A few hundred Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid and Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid models need repairs in the United States due to a potential fuel leak. Separate recalls issued by Kia and Hyundai reveal that the fuel tanks of both vehicles may have been improperly manufactured, which could result in a fuel leak at the seam between the tank halves, increasing the risk of a fire.
Carscoops
BMW’s 738-HP XM Label Red Is Taking On Pikes Peak
When BMW M released the XM, the sub-brand’s first standalone model since the M1 supercar of more than 40 years ago, there was plenty of grumbling that the M brand had lost its way. How could a brand born out of racing make a heavy and hideous SUV its halo car?
Carscoops
Watch This 1-Of-10 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 Get Driven To Its Limits By Its 73-Year-Old Owner
Classic sports cars are some of the best examples of pure, raw drivers’ machines, but due to their value, they’re often left in garages for the majority of their life so as not to get damaged. Not this Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2, though, as its owner takes it to track days regularly to use as intended.
Carscoops
Honda-GM Fuel Cell System In Hydrogen CR-V Will Be One Third Cost Of Clarity Sedan’s
The hydrogen fuel cell system Honda is developing with GM will costs one third as much as the equivalent powertrain in the older Clarity, Honda says. The new hydrogen system will be installed in the Ohio-built CR-V and goes on sale in Japan and North America in 2024. Unusually for a fuel cell vehicle, the hydrogen Honda SUV will also feature plug-in functionality for extra convenience. That sounds like a smart move given how patchy the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure is, and will still be a year from now.
Carscoops
2024 Mazda CX-90 Eyes The Luxury Segment With Familiar Looks But 340HP Inline-Six Turbo
Mazda has finally taken the wraps off its new North American-focused SUV, the 2024 CX-90. Powered by the most powerful gasoline engine ever built by the automaker, as well as a nearly-as-powerful plug-in hybrid drivetrain, and featuring plenty of Japanese style, the new SUV is going after the premium segment’s heavy hitters.
Carscoops
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Achieves Target Of Up To 361-Mile EPA Range
Hyundai published the final EPA-estimated figures of all trims of the Ioniq 6, achieving the initial targets. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range with 18-inch wheels is the trim that can go the furthest on a full charge, with 361 miles (581 km) of EPA-estimated range and a combined energy consumption of 140 MGPe. The latter is better than the 131 MGPe rating of the rival Tesla Model 3 RWD and matches the Lucid Air which sits at the top of the 2023 Top Ten Vehicles list on the Fueleconomy.gov website.
Carscoops
Toyota Says Data Proves EV-Only Policy Is Worse For The Planet
Despite doing more than another carmaker to popularize the idea of hybrid technology, Toyota has been slow to enter the full EV market and has received flak as a result. But now Toyota claims it has the data to prove that going all-in on EVs as many rival automakers have committed to do, isn’t just a bad business decision, it could be bad for the environment. The firm’s Chief Scientist, Gill Pratt, says it makes far more sense for car companies to offer cars with different energy sources, including hybrids and hydrogen.
Carscoops
Facelifted Porsche Taycan Shows Off Its Trick New Matrix LED Headlights
It’s a testament to the rightness of the Taycan’s design that it still looks so fresh more than three years after it first went on sale, but Porsche still has plans to subtly upgrade its sporty EV with some mild styling revisions and some major new tech. In...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLE Coupe Go Hybrid-Only
Mercedes today took the wraps off the facelifted, 2024 GLE, which features new technology to make it more capable off-road, a more intelligent MBUX system, and a new GLE 400e 4Matic plug-in hybrid trim level. The new plug-in hybrid GLE 400e features a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine and a permanently excited...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes CLE Convertible Shows Its Best SL-Style Moves During Winter Test
The Mercedes CLE has a big job on its hands. It’s been tasked with replacing not just one car but two, because it will succeed two-door versions of both the C-Class and E-Class later this year. Our spy photographers have captured the CLE convertible undergoing winter testing, but there’ll...
Carscoops
Pagani Huayra BC Roadster With Just 3 Miles On The Odo Is As Good As It Gets
Pagani only ever built 40 examples of the Huayra Roadster BC and one of is up for sale in Japan. At the time of its introduction in mid-2019, the Huayra Roadster BC was the ultimate version of the mid-engined Italian hypercar. While more powerful and limited-edition models have been introduced since, such as the Imola and Tricolore, it remains an extraordinary performer.
Carscoops
2023 Super Bowl Car Ads: Here’s What Automakers Are Readying For Feb 12
Super Bowl LVII is coming quickly and, as ever, in addition to the teams putting their all into the game, so will advertisers. Those advertisers may not be selling cars this year, though, because a surprising number of automakers will be watching this game from the sidelines. As of January...
Carscoops
This Company Will Build You A Bespoke Subaru Impreza STi 22B Recreation
The Subaru Impreza STi 22B is one of the most special cars in its class but by capping production at 424 units, Subaru ensured that they’d always be rare. Today, they change hands for more than $200,000. Now, a small company in Chesterfield, UK will build you as faithful of a recreation as you could want for about half of that.
Carscoops
PaxPower’s Jackal Silverado Is The F-150 Raptor R Nemesis That GM Won’t Build
U.S. tuning company PaxPower has unveiled its heavily-modified Chevrolet Silverado aimed at competing with the most potent of pickup trucks produced by Ford and RAM. Dubbed the Jackal, the tuner’s creation can be built from any crew-cab, short-box Silverado and starts with the standard body panels being removed and replaced with new ones. These new panels add 8 inches of additional width to the pickup and include aggressively-flared wheel arches. Should customers wish to go the extra mile, various hoods and off-road bumpers are available.
Carscoops
Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises
Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
Carscoops
Nissan Max-Out Electric Roadster Goes from Virtual To Reality, See The Photos
Nissan hasn’t offered a drop top since the 370Z Roadster was axed in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped the company from showcasing the new Max-Out convertible concept. Unveiled as part of an event highlighting the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design, the concept was shown digitally in 2021 and has now been transformed into a physical vehicle.
