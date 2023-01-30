Read full article on original website
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar
It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers
For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time. It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film. That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch
Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Is Nature’s Wildest Form Of Hunting
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video
A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
Yellowstone Grizzly Tries To Steal Elk Kill From Wolfpack… Gets Surrounded Trying To Defend It
If you want nature in its purest form, Yellowstone is the place to go. Wolves, bears, bison, elk… you can see all of it there, and more importantly, how they interact with each other. Sometimes that means a bear taking down an elk, sometimes it’s a bear defending his...
Nathan Chasing Horse: The Dancer with a Dark Side
Nathan Chasing Horse, a well-known dancer in the Native American community, was recently arrested on sexual assault charges in Nevada. This arrest has sent shockwaves through the community and has raised serious questions about Chasing Horse's past.
Antelope Tries To Outswim Crocodile In Pulse-Pounding Race To Survive
The chase was on in Botswana between the hungry reptile and the desperate buck.
Newly discovered giant waterlily species breaks world records
A large species of waterlily native to South America has broken several world records, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The species, Victoria boliviana, was only recently identified as a distinct species.
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
Man Stumbles Upon Entire Deer Skeleton Tangled In A Fence
Deer getting tangled up in fences is no new concept. We’ve seen two bucks that got wrapped up in a fence during a fight, and ultimately passed away. We’ve seen deer try to hop over fences, and it doesn’t end pretty. However, this right here is a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Most Crocodile Infested Swamp in the World
Crocodiles inhabit several countries all over the world. They are more aggressive than alligators and humans should never bother them. Most crocodiles live in swamps with brackish water, while others can survive in saltwater. Some lakes, swamps, and ponds also provide a home to many crocodiles. Keep reading to discover the most crocodile infested swamp in the world!
Archaeologists discover 8ft iron sword in 4th century Japanese burial mound
Archaeologists have uncovered an 8ft-long iron sword in Japan’s largest circular burial mound built in the fourth century.The weapon was discovered at Tomio Maruyama Kofun in Nara alongside a shield-shaped mirror, the latter being the first of its kind to be found.Experts say that the sword is the largest of its kind made in that period, and the oldest example of a meandering sword.“The technology of the Kofun period is beyond what had been imagined, and they are masterpieces in metalwork from that period,” Kosaku Okabayashi, deputy director for the Archaeological Institute of Kashihara, said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Traumatised Ukrainian dog who survived bombing left terrified by cars ‘racing’ in SuffolkCrocodile lunges after officer tries to catch it with towelAll the times comedians impersonated George Santos
Good News Network
Rare Species of Feline Dubbed the ‘Original Grumpy Cat’ Found Living On Mount Everest
A DNA analysis confirmed that the rare and little-known Pallas’ cat lives on the body of Mount Everest—three miles above sea level. The discovery was made along Sagarmatha National Park on Mount Everest’s Southern Flank in Nepal after a month-long expedition collecting environmental samples. Scat recovered from...
Video shows clueless hiker crawling into cave to meet mountain lion
A step-by-step demonstration of the worst possible way to handle a cougar encounter
New gazelle leaps into the Maryland Zoo
She was born during the winter, so she's snuggling up and keeping warm with her mother Blanche. Jinx and Blanche are part of the largest and tallest gazelle species.
worldanimalnews.com
Germany Is Holding The Largest Trophy Hunting Fair In The EU; Over 80 Exhibitors Are Selling Hunting Trips To Kill Imperiled Wildlife
Photo by: Katie Cleary from The Safari Club International Convention in Las Vegas. Europe’s largest trophy hunting fair is currently taking place in Dortmund, Germany. The appalling event, which began on January 24th, runs through January 29th. Over 80 national and international exhibitors from Canada, Argentina, Namibia, South Africa,...
