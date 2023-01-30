ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Upworthy

Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers

For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time. It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film. That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video

A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
Whiskey Riff

Man Stumbles Upon Entire Deer Skeleton Tangled In A Fence

Deer getting tangled up in fences is no new concept. We’ve seen two bucks that got wrapped up in a fence during a fight, and ultimately passed away. We’ve seen deer try to hop over fences, and it doesn’t end pretty. However, this right here is a...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Crocodile Infested Swamp in the World

Crocodiles inhabit several countries all over the world. They are more aggressive than alligators and humans should never bother them. Most crocodiles live in swamps with brackish water, while others can survive in saltwater. Some lakes, swamps, and ponds also provide a home to many crocodiles. Keep reading to discover the most crocodile infested swamp in the world!
The Independent

Archaeologists discover 8ft iron sword in 4th century Japanese burial mound

Archaeologists have uncovered an 8ft-long iron sword in Japan’s largest circular burial mound built in the fourth century.The weapon was discovered at Tomio Maruyama Kofun in Nara alongside a shield-shaped mirror, the latter being the first of its kind to be found.Experts say that the sword is the largest of its kind made in that period, and the oldest example of a meandering sword.“The technology of the Kofun period is beyond what had been imagined, and they are masterpieces in metalwork from that period,” Kosaku Okabayashi, deputy director for the Archaeological Institute of Kashihara, said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Traumatised Ukrainian dog who survived bombing left terrified by cars ‘racing’ in SuffolkCrocodile lunges after officer tries to catch it with towelAll the times comedians impersonated George Santos
Good News Network

Rare Species of Feline Dubbed the ‘Original Grumpy Cat’ Found Living On Mount Everest

A DNA analysis confirmed that the rare and little-known Pallas’ cat lives on the body of Mount Everest—three miles above sea level. The discovery was made along Sagarmatha National Park on Mount Everest’s Southern Flank in Nepal after a month-long expedition collecting environmental samples. Scat recovered from...
worldanimalnews.com

Germany Is Holding The Largest Trophy Hunting Fair In The EU; Over 80 Exhibitors Are Selling Hunting Trips To Kill Imperiled Wildlife

Photo by: Katie Cleary from The Safari Club International Convention in Las Vegas. Europe’s largest trophy hunting fair is currently taking place in Dortmund, Germany. The appalling event, which began on January 24th, runs through January 29th. Over 80 national and international exhibitors from Canada, Argentina, Namibia, South Africa,...
