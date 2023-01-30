Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian envoy to UK fails to condemn terrorist killing of seven Israelis
The PLO’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, refused to condemn the attack that killed seven Israelis on Shabbat, and described Islamic Jihad terrorists as “refugees” who were “ethnically cleansed.”. In an interview on Sky News, host Kay Burley asked Zomlot whether he condemns last...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu, Chadian president dedicate Chad’s embassy in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dedicated the Embassy of the Republic of Chad together with the president of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Netanyahu met on Wednesday in Jerusalem with the Chadian president. “Israel and Chad established relations between our two countries with your late father....
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s critics continue to hold the Jewish state responsible for Palestinian terror
Warning: Some of the contents of this column are graphic in nature. Reader discretion is advised. Throughout the course of the Palestinians’ century-long war on Zionism, the narrative about their terrorist campaigns against the Jews with whom they had no intention of sharing the land has always been framed as a “cycle of violence.”
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Overwhelming evidence of ties between Palestinian NGOs and the PFLP’
A new report by NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based research institute, documents ‘overwhelming evidence’ of ties between seven Palestinian NGOs and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The U.S., E.U., Canada and Israel have designated the PFLP as a terrorist organization. However, on July 12, 2022,...
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Even North Korea — one of Putin's last remaining allies — is backing away from helping Russia with its disastrous war with Ukraine
North Korea had planned to send workers to help Russia rebuild occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in November, Daily NK reported.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli government to respond to court order to demolish Khan al-Ahmar
The Israeli government must on Wednesday respond to a Supreme Court ruling demanding the implementation of demolition orders against the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. The legal battle over the issue began in 2009, when Israeli NGO Regavim filed its first petition against what it called “the Palestinian Authority’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
Macron to Netanyahu: Proposed Supreme Court changes threaten Israeli democracy
(JTA) — French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the Israeli government’s proposals to decrease the power of the Supreme Court become law, Paris will no longer consider Israel a “common democracy.”. Macron and Netanyahu, on his first trip to Europe...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu meets Greek foreign minister, urges Athens to support Israel at UN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged Athens to support the Jewish state at the United Nations during a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem. The call comes after Greece abstained during December’s passage by the U.N. General Assembly of a resolution to have the International...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to stress Iranian nuclear threat in Paris meeting with Macron
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to depart on Thursday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two men will discuss diplomatic and security issues, in particular the international effort to stop Iran’s nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel faces ‘threat from within’
There is a cloud over Israel, and not just the normal clouds of war, but a malaise over the whole country. A change that is fundamentally and irreversibly eroding the fabric of society. One-hundred-thousand people marching in the streets of Tel Aviv protesting against the governing coalition’s judiciary proposals, including...
Cleveland Jewish News
PA calls to dismantle Israel
The Palestinian Authority, PLO and Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) last week called “on the peoples of the world and their democratic and progressive forces” to actively participate in the BDS Movement against Israel and to “dismantle Israel’s system of settler colonialism, apartheid, and military occupation.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, Sudan lay foundation for ‘historic’ peace agreement
Israel will sign a peace agreement with Sudan later this year in Washington, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced Thursday. He confirmed rumors he made a “historic diplomatic visit” to Khartoum earlier in the day. There, he met with General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, leader of Sudan’s transitional government.
Cleveland Jewish News
Violence is not the biggest threat to Israel
The latest terror attacks in Jerusalem are being treated by the Biden administration and the media as merely part of a “cycle of violence” between Israel and the Palestinians. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin argues that doing so is based on more than a false moral equivalence between Israeli efforts to root out terrorists and the murderers who committed the massacre at a Neve Ya’akov synagogue. It’s also based on a refusal to understand that it is the Palestinians’ unwillingness to give up their century-old war on Zionism that explains why the conflict continues.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish population in Judea and Samaria tops half a million
The Jewish population in Judea and Samaria has surpassed half a million people, according to a report compiled by former MK Ya’akov Katz. There were 502,991 Jews living in Judea and Samaria as of Jan. 1, according to the document, which culled data from the Israeli Interior Ministry’s Population Registry.
Cleveland Jewish News
Activist calls to end discrimination against Jews in their most sacred place
Tom Nisani is the executive director of Beyadenu—Returning to the Temple Mount, an organization that focuses on promoting Jewish presence at the holy site in Jerusalem and educating the Israeli public on the issue. He served for 10 years in Unit 8200, IDF Military Intelligence’s Central Collection Unit.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ilhan Omar sponsors pro-Israel resolution on day that Republicans kick her off a key committee
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The resolution is called “Recognizing Israel as America’s Legitimate and Democratic Ally and Condemning Antisemitism,” and its cosponsors are a who’s-who of the pro-Israel Democrats, including leading Jewish lawmakers. Also on the sponsor list: Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has been one of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia urges Israel not to arm Ukraine
Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against arming Ukraine, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated he was considering providing military assistance to Kyiv and was willing to mediate. “We say that all countries that supply weapons [to Ukraine] should understand that we will consider these [weapons] to be legitimate targets...
