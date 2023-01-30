Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Visions season 2 drops on May 4th, because of course it does
It’s been little more than a year since Star Wars: Visions’ first season touched down on Disney Plus and immediately stunted on the rest of the franchise with its inspired visuals and genuinely fresh stories. There have been other Star Wars projects in the interim, but none of them have really come close to touching Visions in terms of making the fictional galaxy feel like a wild new place full of promise. Thankfully, the wait for more Visions is almost over.
Did Spotify screw up? ‘No… and yes,’ says its CEO
This is Hot Pod, The Verge’s newsletter about podcasting and the audio industry. Sign up here. Hi, everyone, I’m here today while Ariel is off for the week. I’ve really been enjoying the new Rian Johnson / Natasha Lyonne show Poker Face, with its oddball characters and unusually extended murder-of-the-week introductions. The first four episodes are already out, and two of them have a fun audio tie-in. (See, I made this relevant to the newsletter!) There’s a big plot point around a radio broadcast in one episode, and another features a true crime show called Murder Girl, whose host is played by a former podcaster (and Verge alum). Gotta respect its commitment to the Podcast Voice.
What ‘feminist Tinder’ promised
An early slogan from Bumble encouraged users to “be the CEO your parents always wanted you to marry.” Since its founding in 2014, the company has billed its app as the more empowering dating service for women — one where women message matches first, and women are in control. It’s earned Bumble the moniker of “feminist Tinder.” And Bumble has been more than happy to play into that marketing.
Mami Wata is a breathtaking modern myth about faith and technological progress
Out of all the films that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, none were quite as visually striking as Nigerian writer / director C.J. Obasi’s Mami Wata, a monochromatic modern-day myth about a small village during a time of upheaval. One doesn’t need to be familiar with Mami Wata’s eponymous embodiment of the divine feminine to appreciate its story about multiple generations of women doing everything in their power to keep their people safe. But as you let Mami Wata wash over you, the film paints a picture of people fighting to understand their beliefs in forces larger than themselves. And in each of those people, you can see shades of Mami Wata.
Hustle bros are jumping on the AI bandwagon
The grind-set, side-hustle, passive-income crew has a new favorite toy: ChatGPT. On YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, a motley assortment of established and would-be financial influencers are pumping out videos advising how you — yes, YOU — could be making tens of thousands of dollars in your sleep with the help of OpenAI’s chatbot.
