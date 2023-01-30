ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otisville, NY

Monticello Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Felonies

Recently a Monticello man was sentenced to do serious time behind bars. Lorenzo Wilson, age 34 is the man at the center of this story. He was originally arrested and charged with multiple felony crimes after law enforcement conducted a search that revealed WIlson was in possession of three illegal handguns as well as a substantial amount of illegal narcotics back in June of 2022.
MONTICELLO, NY
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station

According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
KINGSTON, NY
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing, FBI Offers $10,000 REWARD!

After almost six years, local police and the FBI are still looking for information that might help locate a Rock Hill, NY woman who went missing back in May of 2017. The date was May 29, 2017, a day that friends and family will never forget, as that was the day that Shaniece Harris vanished. As we approach the 6-year anniversary of her disappearance the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI are still hoping that someone might have information that could help in solving one of the Hudson Valley's numerous missing person cases.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Indictment of Devin A. Taylor

Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, announced today that Devin A. Taylor was arraigned before County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin on an Indictment charging him with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in connection with the murder of Darren J. Villani which occurred in the City of Poughkeepsie on August 9, 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop

TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
FISHKILL, NY
Dutchess County Children Being Blackmailed Through Social Media

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent extortion scam that is targeting children. Over the last week, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has been getting reports of local kids being extorted over social media. In a statement shared on their Facebook page, they explain that the "perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media."
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Newburgh man faces long prison term for possession of two kilos of cocaine

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man faces 27 ½ to 31 years in state prison in March when sentenced for possessing two kilos of cocaine and for perjury. Sherlan Simpson, 37, was convicted after a jury trial in Orange County Court on Monday of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury after the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes, said District Attorney David Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
