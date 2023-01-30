Read full article on original website
Monticello Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Felonies
Recently a Monticello man was sentenced to do serious time behind bars. Lorenzo Wilson, age 34 is the man at the center of this story. He was originally arrested and charged with multiple felony crimes after law enforcement conducted a search that revealed WIlson was in possession of three illegal handguns as well as a substantial amount of illegal narcotics back in June of 2022.
Judge drops murder charge against trooper in Thruway crash case
Kingston, N.Y. — State Trooper Christopher Baldner will no longer face a second-degree murder charge for the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was killed during a December 2020 chase on the state Thruway that involved the officer, according to an Ulster County judge’s ruling on Thursday. In...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County
NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station
According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
Pa. couple, friend accused of gross negligence in newborn’s death are headed to trial
LAPORTE – A Sullivan County couple accused of gross negligence in connection with the death of their newborn child and the woman who was present for the birth are headed to trial. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Cherry Twp. near Mildred and Brigitte Meckes, 47, of North Lawrence, New...
Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop
A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
fox5ny.com
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NBC New York
Suspect in Deadly Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting Charged In Connection to Another Murder
One of the suspects charged in the deadly Marriott hotel shooting of a Long Island father visiting Poughkeepsie for a college family weekend has also been charged in connection with another murder. Devin Taylor is accused of shooting and killing Darren Villani on Aug. 9 in Poughkeepsie, the Dutchess County...
Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing, FBI Offers $10,000 REWARD!
After almost six years, local police and the FBI are still looking for information that might help locate a Rock Hill, NY woman who went missing back in May of 2017. The date was May 29, 2017, a day that friends and family will never forget, as that was the day that Shaniece Harris vanished. As we approach the 6-year anniversary of her disappearance the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI are still hoping that someone might have information that could help in solving one of the Hudson Valley's numerous missing person cases.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
News 12
Port Jervis councilman pleads not guilty to stealing more than $1,000 from school district
A Port Jervis councilman and social studies teacher pleaded not guilty yesterday to charges he stole more than $1,000 from the school district. Regis Foster, 43, was arrested by state police in November after authorities say he “knowingly and intentionally stole” money meant for home instruction last school year.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Indictment of Devin A. Taylor
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, announced today that Devin A. Taylor was arraigned before County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin on an Indictment charging him with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in connection with the murder of Darren J. Villani which occurred in the City of Poughkeepsie on August 9, 2022.
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop
TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
News 12
Authorities: Middletown man leads police on chase, apprehended with stolen gun
A Middletown man is facing charges after leading police on a chase with a loaded, stolen gun in his possession, according to authorities. Officers say they tried stopping Nkosi Callender, 32, on Tuesday on Cantrell Avenue for a traffic violation - but that he drove away and then ran away when his car became disabled.
Dutchess County Children Being Blackmailed Through Social Media
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent extortion scam that is targeting children. Over the last week, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office has been getting reports of local kids being extorted over social media. In a statement shared on their Facebook page, they explain that the "perpetrator befriends the child posing as someone their age on social media."
Poughkeepsie Man Arrested and Charged For Possession of Illegal Narcotics
The Dutchess County Police Drug Task Force recently made an arrest of an alleged drug dealer in the city of Poughkeepsie, NY. The individual in question, identified as James Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with "criminal possession of a controlled substance". In addition, he was also charged with...
Paramedic accused of stealing from critically injured man
Yorktown police say 63-year-old Mark Swanson, of Ellenville, is charged with grand larceny and official misconduct.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man faces long prison term for possession of two kilos of cocaine
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man faces 27 ½ to 31 years in state prison in March when sentenced for possessing two kilos of cocaine and for perjury. Sherlan Simpson, 37, was convicted after a jury trial in Orange County Court on Monday of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury after the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes, said District Attorney David Hoovler.
