Just in case there was any doubt, it looks like Madonna and Lady Gaga's feud is firmly a thing of the past if the Queen of Pop's latest TikTok is any indication. Madge is the latest celeb to hop on TikTok's "Bloody Wednesday" trend, showing off some very "Vogue" dance moves while Gaga's "Bloody Mary" play in the background. The Born This Way cut has recently enjoyed a second life on the social media platform thanks to Netflix's Wednesday series which has had all the Little Monsters crawling out of the woodwork to recreate Jenna Ortega's dance moves. The resurgence even resulted in the single climbing up the charts over a decade later.

1 DAY AGO