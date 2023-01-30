ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lebanon-Express

Jessica Simpson was pursued by 'massive movie star' in mid-2000s

In an essay for Amazon Original Stories titled Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single, the singer recalled how an unnamed actor "eyed (her) up and down" at an awards show while she was separated from her then-husband Nick Lachey.
Lebanon-Express

John Legend shares meaning behind daughter Esti's name

While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Wednesday, the All of Me singer revealed his youngest daughter Esti was named as a tribute to his late great-grandmother.

Comments / 0

Community Policy