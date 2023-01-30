Read full article on original website
No. 6 Auburn faces No. 11 Alabama in Tuscaloosa Friday
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team returns to the road for another Southeastern Conference match up, traveling to No. 11 Alabama on Friday, February 3. The Tigers and the Crimson Tide will face off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum and the meet will be televised on SEC Network.
SEC Legend: Auburn softball's Kasey Cooper proves 'You can succeed in every aspect'
AUBURN, Ala. – One of the most decorated student-athletes in Auburn and SEC softball history, Kasey Cooper has been selected as Auburn's Southeastern Conference 2023 Women's Legend, the SEC announced Wednesday. "It's truly an honor and a privilege to represent Auburn," Cooper said. "To be this far out of...
Broome's big night leads No. 25 Auburn past Georgia 94-73
AUBURN, Ala. – Johni Broome produced a double-double during a nearly flawless first half for No. 25 Auburn to help the Tigers even the season series with Georgia, beating the Bulldogs 94-73 Wednesday at Neville Arena. "That was a really good team effort tonight," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said...
