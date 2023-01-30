AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team returns to the road for another Southeastern Conference match up, traveling to No. 11 Alabama on Friday, February 3. The Tigers and the Crimson Tide will face off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum and the meet will be televised on SEC Network.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO