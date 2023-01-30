ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

No. 6 Auburn faces No. 11 Alabama in Tuscaloosa Friday

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team returns to the road for another Southeastern Conference match up, traveling to No. 11 Alabama on Friday, February 3. The Tigers and the Crimson Tide will face off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum and the meet will be televised on SEC Network.
Broome's big night leads No. 25 Auburn past Georgia 94-73

AUBURN, Ala. – Johni Broome produced a double-double during a nearly flawless first half for No. 25 Auburn to help the Tigers even the season series with Georgia, beating the Bulldogs 94-73 Wednesday at Neville Arena. "That was a really good team effort tonight," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said...
