WATCH: Nation’s No. 1 Blair beats N.J.’s No. 1 Delbarton on final bout pin
The ‘Battle of No. 1s’ delivered. NJ.com’s No. 1 in Delbarton hosted the country’s No. 1 team in Blair on Friday and it came down to the final bout. Junior 285-pounder Carter Neves pinned Connor Martin to give the Bucs a 26-24 instant classic win in Morristown.
Middle weights let Morris Knolls take Morris Hills - Wrestling recap
Dominic DelleMonache at 150 won by decision and clinched the match for Morris Knolls in a close 34-27 victory over Morris Hills in Rockaway. With Morris Knolls (9-8) up, 25-23, with three bouts to go, Luke Shivas at 144 won by pin for Morris Knolls and then DelleMonache closed the door.
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Shenloogian powers Park Ridge over Midland Park - Girls basketball recap
Allie Shenloogian scored 24 points as Park Ridge rolled to a 44-19 home win against Midland Park. Ariana Mendez added eight points in support. Alexis Williamson led Midland Park with 11 points. ParkRidge established a 17-4 advantage in the first quarter to take control. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Wrestling photos: Blair vs. No. 1 Delbarton, Feb. 3, 2023
It’s No. 1 in the state vs. No. 1 in the country as Delbarton hosts Blair in a highly-anticipated matchup of New Jersey powers. Check out pictures from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Coaches Choice USA Shore Conference Challenge returns with intriguing matchups
One of the biggest girls basketball showcases makes its return this weekend. The annual Coaches Choice USA Shore Conference Challenge will be at Holmdel High School on Saturday and Sunday, featuring some of the best teams in the state matchup up against one another. The two-day event has eight games...
Cedar Grove takes down Livingston - Girls basketball recap
Marina Bryant posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry Cedar Grove to a 34-24 victory over Livingston in Cedar Grove. Jillian Blanchfield recorded 10 points and seven rebounds for Cedar Grove (6-13), who posted a 7-0 shutout in the first quarter and led 16-2 by halftime. Cedar Grove would expand its lead to 18 points by the end of the third quarter.
Girls basketball: Oak Knoll holds off Ridge to end 7-game losing streak
Milan Jones produced 17 points to help Oak Knoll hold off Ridge 44-40 in Summit. Betsy Burton tallied 10 points while Bridget Sheehan chipped in with seven points for Oak Knoll (5-14), which stopped a seven-game losing streak with the win. Nancy Puthenpurayil led Ridge (11-9) with 12 points and...
Sica leads Westfield over Clifton - Boys basketball recap
Theo Sica scored 19 points as Westfield earned a 59-50 road win at Clifton. Zack Epp added 15 points int he win. Clifton statistics were not reported. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Steinert defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls basketball recap
Ashley Adamson tallied 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro South 48-29 in Princeton Junction. Steinert (12-7) took a 29-18 lead into halftime before pulling away in the third and outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro South 16-2. Each side also notched nine points in the fourth quarter. Talia...
No. 1 Delbarton takes down No. 9 Bergen Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Fidacaro scored a pair of goals to lead Delbarton, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 9 Bergen Catholic at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Fidacaro scored the first goal of the game for Delbarton (14-1-1) in the first period, but Bergen Catholic responded with a goal from Cory Robinson in the second period.
Pierce Brucker earns shutout in first start as Morristown-Beard takes Mount Olive
Junior goalie Pierce Brucker made 29 saves to earn a shutout in his first career start as Morristown-Beard won, 4-0, over Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Nick Squashic knocked in the game-winner in the first period while Hollis Humphries struck twice and Kevin Fraga added another for...
Montclair Kimberley edges a surging Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Marley Stewart led with 24 points while Isaac Wise put in 20 more as Montclair Kimberley won, 63-62, over Pingry in Martinsville. Montclair Kimberley (14-5) opened with a 20-11 run and led 35-24 at the half but Pingry (11-7) recovered with a 26-16 run in the third quarter to make it a game. The final frame was played even.
Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)
Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
Franklin defeats Somerville - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Snowden tallied 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Franklin past Somerville 58-54 in Somerset. Franklin (13-8) took a 29-26 lead into halftime before holding Somerville off in the second half outscoring Somerville 29-28. Jake Novielli added 14 points while Daniel Okafor had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Gavin...
Boys ice hockey: Melly helps No. 7 Randolph fend off Westfield
Shane Melly scored twice to pace Randolph, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Westfield at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Jacob Campbell tallied a goal while Connor Thomas had 27 saves for Randolph (10-2-4), which has won two of its last three games. Michael Wilson...
Westwood takes Glen Rock - Wrestling recap
Gavin Seiler at 157 won a decision and clinched the match for Westwood in a 48-28 victory on the road over Glen Rock. Westwood (14-5) won eight of the first nine bouts, including five by pin. Anthony Lavezzola at 106, Benicio Reborio at 113, Sam Bartlett at 126, Ryan Sklavounos...
Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys basketball recap
Talen Zitomer scored 19 points to lead Cresskill to a 57-43 win over Waldwick in Cresskill. Waldwick (8-11) led by one after the first quarter but Cresskill (13-5) would win the next three quarters. Cody Song added 14 points as Cresskill opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter...
Boys ice hockey - Fidacone’s two goals lift No. 1 Delbarton over Don Bosco Prep
Jack Fidacaro scored twice int he first period, lifting Delbarton - No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-1 victory over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep at Sportscare Arena on Thursday. Nick Faccone also scored in that dominant first period for the Green Wave, who are now 13-1-1 on the season.
Boys basketball: Stone scores 31 to lead St. Mary (Ruth.) to OT win
Damir Stone scored 31 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) was able to secure a 74-73 overtime win in a thriller over Paterson Charter in Paterson. Deangelo Hibbert scored 25 points for Paterson Charter (12-5) in what was a back-and-forth contest. St. Mary’s built a seven-point lead heading into the fourth...
