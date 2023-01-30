ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway, NJ

NJ.com

Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
Wrestling photos: Blair vs. No. 1 Delbarton, Feb. 3, 2023

It’s No. 1 in the state vs. No. 1 in the country as Delbarton hosts Blair in a highly-anticipated matchup of New Jersey powers. Check out pictures from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Cedar Grove takes down Livingston - Girls basketball recap

Marina Bryant posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry Cedar Grove to a 34-24 victory over Livingston in Cedar Grove. Jillian Blanchfield recorded 10 points and seven rebounds for Cedar Grove (6-13), who posted a 7-0 shutout in the first quarter and led 16-2 by halftime. Cedar Grove would expand its lead to 18 points by the end of the third quarter.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Sica leads Westfield over Clifton - Boys basketball recap

Theo Sica scored 19 points as Westfield earned a 59-50 road win at Clifton. Zack Epp added 15 points int he win. Clifton statistics were not reported.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Montclair Kimberley edges a surging Pingry - Boys basketball recap

Marley Stewart led with 24 points while Isaac Wise put in 20 more as Montclair Kimberley won, 63-62, over Pingry in Martinsville. Montclair Kimberley (14-5) opened with a 20-11 run and led 35-24 at the half but Pingry (11-7) recovered with a 26-16 run in the third quarter to make it a game. The final frame was played even.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)

Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
TRENTON, NJ
Franklin defeats Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Snowden tallied 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Franklin past Somerville 58-54 in Somerset. Franklin (13-8) took a 29-26 lead into halftime before holding Somerville off in the second half outscoring Somerville 29-28. Jake Novielli added 14 points while Daniel Okafor had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Gavin...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Westwood takes Glen Rock - Wrestling recap

Gavin Seiler at 157 won a decision and clinched the match for Westwood in a 48-28 victory on the road over Glen Rock. Westwood (14-5) won eight of the first nine bouts, including five by pin. Anthony Lavezzola at 106, Benicio Reborio at 113, Sam Bartlett at 126, Ryan Sklavounos...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys basketball recap

Talen Zitomer scored 19 points to lead Cresskill to a 57-43 win over Waldwick in Cresskill. Waldwick (8-11) led by one after the first quarter but Cresskill (13-5) would win the next three quarters. Cody Song added 14 points as Cresskill opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ
