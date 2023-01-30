It’s No. 1 in the state vs. No. 1 in the country as Delbarton hosts Blair in a highly-anticipated matchup of New Jersey powers. Check out pictures from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO