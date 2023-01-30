ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore

In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman

OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Jury convicts sock-handed bank robber whose beer bottle fumble led to arrest

A bank robber who was arrested thanks to the way he mishandled a beer bottle, was convicted Tuesday in Burlington County Super Court, authorities said. On the morning of July 23, 2019, employees and customers told police a man came into the the TD Bank on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton Borough wearing a hooded sweatshirt, bandana, sunglasses and dirty sweat socks on his hands, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. He approached a teller with his hand in his pocket pointing toward her and said he had a gun, officials said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

23 People Displaced By Fire In Ocean City

Twenty-three people were left homeless by a fire in Ocean City on Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said. A GoFundMe page has been created to help those displaced by the fire on Simpson Avenue. The fundraiser was established by local nonprofit El Pueblo Unido to help support the survivors of the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore

LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop should be charged after video shows him repeatedly punching 14-year-old, lawyer says

An attorney for a South Jersey family has released a video allegedly showing a police officer punching a 14-year-old after kicking down the door of his house. The Salem City police officer entered the residence without a warrant on Oct. 22 after attempting to question the teen about a fight, then repeatedly punched the boy and threw him to the floor, according to attorney Durann Neil Jr.
SALEM, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
CAMDEN, NJ
