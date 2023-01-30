Read full article on original website
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Creepy Abandoned Places in New Jersey That Are Close By
New Jersey is a pretty cool place to live, in my opinion. I love it. I had no idea how many abandoned places are so close to Ocean and Monmouth County. Especially the one in Toms River, what? I never knew. We do have a great history here in the...
Six Flags searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
Wife of benefits-fraud recruiter is partner in would-be Atlantic City pot dispensary
The wife of an admitted recruiter in a massive medical insurance fraud scheme is a partner in an application for a licensed pot dispensary in Atlantic City. Holly Pugh is part of Legal Distribution, a group looking to secure a license to operate a weed facility at 3112 Atlantic Ave.
Jury convicts sock-handed bank robber whose beer bottle fumble led to arrest
A bank robber who was arrested thanks to the way he mishandled a beer bottle, was convicted Tuesday in Burlington County Super Court, authorities said. On the morning of July 23, 2019, employees and customers told police a man came into the the TD Bank on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton Borough wearing a hooded sweatshirt, bandana, sunglasses and dirty sweat socks on his hands, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. He approached a teller with his hand in his pocket pointing toward her and said he had a gun, officials said.
Driver, 40, Struck Tree, Killed In Cape May County
A 40-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree in Cape May County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) near milepost 16.8 in Dennis Township, New Jersey State Police said. Melissa DeJesus,...
23 People Displaced By Fire In Ocean City
Twenty-three people were left homeless by a fire in Ocean City on Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said. A GoFundMe page has been created to help those displaced by the fire on Simpson Avenue. The fundraiser was established by local nonprofit El Pueblo Unido to help support the survivors of the...
Luke Bryan ‘Country On Tour’ 2023: Dates, schedules, where to buy tickets
Luke Bryan is going to “Kick the Dust Up” on his summer tour. The “Country On Tour” will begin on June 15 in Syracuse, New York and wrap up on Oct. 28 in Daniel Island, South Carolina. While on tour, Luke Bryan will make stop in...
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
FOUND: 13-Year-Old Girl Had Gone Missing In Cape May County
UPDATE: The missing girl was safely located, Lower Township police said before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Cape May County are on the lookout for a missing 13-yeare-old girl.Jada Goolsby is an African American girl. She is 5-foot-4 inches tall with brown hair and brow…
Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore
LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. cop should be charged after video shows him repeatedly punching 14-year-old, lawyer says
An attorney for a South Jersey family has released a video allegedly showing a police officer punching a 14-year-old after kicking down the door of his house. The Salem City police officer entered the residence without a warrant on Oct. 22 after attempting to question the teen about a fight, then repeatedly punched the boy and threw him to the floor, according to attorney Durann Neil Jr.
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal stabbing of motorist in N.J. road rage incident
A jury found a Gloucester County man guilty of manslaughter and two weapons charges Thursday in the stabbing death of a motorist in a 2018 road rage incident. Everett E. Moore Jr., 58, of Clayton, was accused of slashing 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, in the face as the victim sat in his car.
camdencounty.com
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Haddon Township
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that a rabid cat caught by a Haddon Township resident has tested positive for rabies. The resident called animal control who picked up the cat and brought...
Boys ice hockey: Freehold Township stops Central Regional (PHOTOS)
Michael Craft had a goal and an assist as Freehold Township dispatched Central Regional 5-2 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Jake Butler got two assists for Freehold Township (7-9-2), which won its second straight game after two consecutive defeats. Kyle Maguire had a goal and an assist...
