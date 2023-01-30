Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
Luxury cars stolen across N.J. found, 15-year-old arrested, cops say
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Montclair led to the recovery or identification of 21 luxury vehicles allegedly stolen in 16 towns across New Jersey in New York in recent months, officials said Friday. Montclair police announced the teen, who was not identified, was arrested in Elizabeth in mid-December...
Man fatally shot in Jersey Shore city, officials say
Investigators are probing a Thursday afternoon shooting in Asbury Park that left one man dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department were called to the area of Ridge and Springwood Avenues at 2:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, the office said.
Police search for stolen pickup that ran down N.J. family in crosswalk, killing 5-year-old
Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a father and his two children in Newark, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead. Fanta Sangare, her 2-year-old sister and their father were crossing North 9th Street and Sixth Avenue West Tuesday when they were hit by a gray Dodge Ram 1500 TRX that had been stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.
Adults and teens charged in fire that torched 7 NJ Transit buses
NJ Transit police arrested six people in connection with a spectacular bus fire that was seen by rush hour commuters in April 2022 that completely destroyed five buses and badly damaged two others in North Bergen. NJ Transit police Friday announced the arrests, which happened late last year, of two...
Two steal $1,700 in merchandise from Jersey City store: police
Two men, one who brandished a small blade, entered a discount department store in Jersey City Wednesday afternoon and stuffed laundry bags with $1,700 in merchandise before fleeing, authorities said. A store employee told police that within two minutes of entering the Marshall’s on Route 440 the two men filled...
Six Flags searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
Sayreville councilwoman shot to death in car outside her home
UPDATE: Sayreville councilwoman’s neighbors heard 6 shots, saw SUV roll into parked cars. A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was found shot and killed in a car outside her home on Wednesday, officials said. While the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office didn’t identify her, borough officials said the victim is councilwoman Eunice...
Pedestrian injured in Jersey City hit-and-run: police
A Jersey City woman crossing Monticello Avenue Wednesday evening was struck by a vehicle that then fled, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the 6:25 p.m. crash near the intersection with Communipaw Avenue, the Jersey City police crash report said. The victim reported pain in both her shoulders.
After fatal 2021 Bayonne police shooting, officials say new approaches should be considered
A year and a half after an apparently emotionally disturbed man was shot dead in a confrontation with police officers in his home, city officials may take a closer look at alternate ways to handle these volatile encounters. A state pilot program that pairs a mental health professional with a...
Police rumors, harassment forced me out of job, caused family turmoil, N.J. cop says
A former sergeant with the East Orange Police Department filed paperwork on Tuesday stating she plans to sue the city, claiming rumors and harassment resulted in the loss of her job and the breakup of her marriage. Alyse W. Brown, of Sparta, states in a notice of claim she “became...
EMS volunteer killed in motorcycle crash in front of N.J. shopping center, cops say
A member of the Bayville First Aid Squad was killed Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning from Route 9 into a shopping center parking lot in Lacey Township, officials said. Michael McCabe, 49, was riding north on Route 9 and the southbound vehicle was turning left...
He saved lives during 23 years as Jersey City firefighter. Now he could use your help.
What dangerous multi-alarm fires could never do in two decades on the job, a set of a stairs did in a matter of seconds. Bobby “Mac” MacArthur battled blazes in Jersey City for 23 years, retiring relatively unscathed in 2005. Now one of Jersey City’s Bravest could use a few heroes of his own after being severely injured in a fall at home.
Jersey City mayor, gov remain mum on hit-and-run councilwoman, even after guilty plea
If Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has any thoughts on whether Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise should resign in the wake of her guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash, he isn’t saying. For months he used the ongoing criminal case as a reason to withhold judgment or support for...
N.J. waterfront home where ‘Amityville Horror’ was filmed sells for $1.46M
The waterfront home in Toms River where portions of the famed “Amityville Horror” movie was filmed has been sold for $1.46 million. The sale of the Brooks Road home was completed last month, the buyer’s agent Brenda Connolly of Connolly Agency, told NJ Advance Media by phone Friday morning.
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
Rejecting plan to demolish Catholic church was legal, N.J. officials say in response to lawsuit
Asbury Park officials are firing back after claims they illegally rejected a real estate developer’s plans last summer to demolish the historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision in its place, according to recent court filings. In response to a lawsuit brought by JLD Investment Group, Asbury...
Have you seen these women? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
Tell the whole story of NJCU, please | Opinion
When I go to the grocery store in Bayonne, I had better look somewhat presentable because I might run into one of my former students from New Jersey City University. In Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, North Bergen and Cliffside Park, in my capacity as a teacher-educator at NJCU, I have observed teachers in many different schools. After the teachers finish their workday, I have taught some of our NJCU courses right in school classrooms. On the NJCU campus and via Zoom, I have been blessed to teach dynamic and talented Jersey City teachers taking our classes through grant-sponsored partnerships we have with the district.
Food-scrap recycler proposed in Warren County is rejected by advisory council
Citing overwhelming opposition to the proposal, the Warren County Solid Waste Advisory Council is recommending against county approval of a new business looking to turn food scraps into agricultural compost. The council voted without dissent Thursday night against a recommendation to the Warren County Board of County Commissioners to include...
Hudson County awarded $480K federal Safe Streets grant
Hudson County has been awarded a nearly $500,000 federal grant to create a “Vision Zero” plan to make county roads safer, county and federal officials announced. The $480,000 grant for the “Hudson County Action Plan” project will be funded by the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program,” a competitive grant program created by the Federal Department of Transportation to improve roads and address traffic fatalities, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise said.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0