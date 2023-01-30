When I go to the grocery store in Bayonne, I had better look somewhat presentable because I might run into one of my former students from New Jersey City University. In Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, North Bergen and Cliffside Park, in my capacity as a teacher-educator at NJCU, I have observed teachers in many different schools. After the teachers finish their workday, I have taught some of our NJCU courses right in school classrooms. On the NJCU campus and via Zoom, I have been blessed to teach dynamic and talented Jersey City teachers taking our classes through grant-sponsored partnerships we have with the district.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO