ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Man fatally shot in Jersey Shore city, officials say

Investigators are probing a Thursday afternoon shooting in Asbury Park that left one man dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Officers from the Asbury Park Police Department were called to the area of Ridge and Springwood Avenues at 2:15 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, the office said.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two steal $1,700 in merchandise from Jersey City store: police

Two men, one who brandished a small blade, entered a discount department store in Jersey City Wednesday afternoon and stuffed laundry bags with $1,700 in merchandise before fleeing, authorities said. A store employee told police that within two minutes of entering the Marshall’s on Route 440 the two men filled...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Sayreville councilwoman shot to death in car outside her home

UPDATE: Sayreville councilwoman’s neighbors heard 6 shots, saw SUV roll into parked cars. A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was found shot and killed in a car outside her home on Wednesday, officials said. While the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office didn’t identify her, borough officials said the victim is councilwoman Eunice...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian injured in Jersey City hit-and-run: police

A Jersey City woman crossing Monticello Avenue Wednesday evening was struck by a vehicle that then fled, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the 6:25 p.m. crash near the intersection with Communipaw Avenue, the Jersey City police crash report said. The victim reported pain in both her shoulders.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Have you seen these women? | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Tell the whole story of NJCU, please | Opinion

When I go to the grocery store in Bayonne, I had better look somewhat presentable because I might run into one of my former students from New Jersey City University. In Bayonne, Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, North Bergen and Cliffside Park, in my capacity as a teacher-educator at NJCU, I have observed teachers in many different schools. After the teachers finish their workday, I have taught some of our NJCU courses right in school classrooms. On the NJCU campus and via Zoom, I have been blessed to teach dynamic and talented Jersey City teachers taking our classes through grant-sponsored partnerships we have with the district.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County awarded $480K federal Safe Streets grant

Hudson County has been awarded a nearly $500,000 federal grant to create a “Vision Zero” plan to make county roads safer, county and federal officials announced. The $480,000 grant for the “Hudson County Action Plan” project will be funded by the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program,” a competitive grant program created by the Federal Department of Transportation to improve roads and address traffic fatalities, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy