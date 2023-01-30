ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Finally, Murphy gets it right on charters | Editorial

Gov. Phil Murphy seems to have done an astonishing turnaround on charter schools, which comes as welcome relief to thousands of New Jersey families that are desperate for a seat. His administration just announced its approval of 11 of 14 requested charter school expansions. The 2,299 new seats they granted,...
E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law

A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
NJ ‘lunch break’ killer gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker

PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator

New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa today commented on another Supreme Court ruling in favor of gun rights activists in New Jersey. It is the second time the high court has ruled against Governor Phil Murphy’s radical gun legislation viewed by the courts as unconstitutional. The Constitution, Murphy admitted in 2020, was above his pay grade. It’s now the third strike against Murphy’s anti-gun legislation passed in 2022. Testa responded after another overreaching gun law passed by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats was blocked today in federal court. “It’s no surprise that the unconstitutional laws passed by Trenton Democrats The post Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Governor Murphy Defends Use of Covid Funds for Personal SUVs - Kind of

An interviewer on News 12 New Jersey pressed Governor Murphy on the ethics of routing over 500K in federal Covid relief funds toward brand-new SUVs for the personal use of the governor and state officials. The governor responded by stridently defending his use of state vehicles to get around and...
NJ
